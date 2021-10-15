Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells PepsiCo Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Humana Inc

New Purchases: EUFN, V, VV, SQ, AMGN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, sells PepsiCo Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Humana Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Goldman Sachs Hedge IND VIP ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 133,449 shares, 7.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,014 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.97% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,766 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.04% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 123,185 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.97% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 30,848 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.87%

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Europe Financial Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $20.62, with an estimated average price of $19.8. The stock is now traded at around $20.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 46,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $198.51 and $211.64, with an estimated average price of $206.09. The stock is now traded at around $208.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $248.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $207.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 963 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.73%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $75.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 136,336 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 131.71%. The purchase prices were between $31.44 and $33.72, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $33.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 123,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.58%. The purchase prices were between $115.95 and $117.43, with an estimated average price of $116.89. The stock is now traded at around $115.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 47,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 44.37%. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 90,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 337.71%. The purchase prices were between $108.12 and $124.7, with an estimated average price of $117.53. The stock is now traded at around $114.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 15,066 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $125.92 and $164.64, with an estimated average price of $145.86. The stock is now traded at around $135.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 46,331 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $389.15 and $471.22, with an estimated average price of $424.73.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Mondelez International Inc. The sale prices were between $58.18 and $65.23, with an estimated average price of $62.21.

Canvas Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.