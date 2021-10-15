Arlington Partners LLC Buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 18/03/2043 USD , iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Novo Nordisk A/S, , MGM Resorts International

- New Purchases: MLPX, ATMP, ITOT, EPD, DVY, EPP, IAU, VGK, IEMG, MMP, ABBV, PFE, ANTM, AWK, TMUS, PLD, CG, RGEN, DBC, GSG, GILD, PKX, GE, EXPD, COST, FAST, TFC, MCK, KKR, HWM, INTC, ALL, MPC, REGN, SSB, SWKS, GPC, WBA, MSCI, VRSK, CHTR, AMAT, ENPH, FANG, AMD, IYH, WH, CNC, CAT, TAP, PHM, ICE, NRG, MSM, MKTX, PH, PKG, FIS, MHK, HLT, TLRY, TLRY, ATH, MAS, MRVL, DELL, VTRS, MLM, BK, BLL, LMT, IVZ, HLF, HIG, OLED, PEG, DLR, ROST, DD, LUV, SWK, UPS, NEM, DRI, DHI, VMW, CMI, PPG, OMC, OGN, TJX, KDP, PGR, CTXS,
- Added Positions: VTI, VOO, MSFT, VYM, VEA, AAPL, V, AMZN, VIG, GOOG, GOOGL, BRK.B, CHRW, UL, JPM, ORCL, IVV, HD, ACWI, BDX, BAC, GS, LOW, WMT, DIS, MDT, FB, MMM, JNJ, RTX, AMGN, NKE, IWM, BLK, PG, KO, NVDA, PYPL, TSLA, XOM, DVYE, CVX, IVE, CRM, SMDV, GD, BAX, BIIB, PEP, ACN, GM, BMY, IFF, CI, ECL, ATVI, SBUX, AXP, RF, NFLX, MPW, CTSH, CMCSA, FDX, AVB, EMR, UGI, IBM, MRK, WM, UNH, UNP, NEE, HON, BA,
- Reduced Positions: NVO, VOOV, VYMI, AMJ, YUMC, CSCO, WFC, GLD, CB, T, CL, LHX, SYY,
- Sold Out: QTS, MGM, HEFA, LIN, PAYX, SO, TSM, TGT, TRMB, VFC, GWW, WEC, TAK, COOP, PSX, CDK, QRVO, FHB, KTB, CARR, OTIS, ITW, APD, ADI, ADP, CLX, CGNX, COP, D, FDS, FORM, GIS, PII, SJM, KSU, K, LRCX, MCD, JWN, NSC, ES, NVS, AFL,
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 379,385 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 224,784 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 612,947 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
- Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) - 441,643 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 41,094 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 441,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 18/03/2043 USD (ATMP)
Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 18/03/2043 USD . The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $16.53, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 646,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 74,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 192,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 22,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)
Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $52.1, with an estimated average price of $50.99. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 33,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 128.93%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $230.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 44,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 497.05%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $409.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 16,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 62.99%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $303.156100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 28,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 37.62%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $144.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 49,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 173.95%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,928 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 230.26%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3387.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 644 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (QTS)
Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)
Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $36.63 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $40.81.Sold Out: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)
Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $33.35 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $34.71.Sold Out: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)
Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $32.69 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $37.66.Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)
Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11.Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.76.
