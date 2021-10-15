Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Arlington Partners LLC Buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 18/03/2043 USD , iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Sells Novo Nordisk A/S, , MGM Resorts International

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Arlington Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF, Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 18/03/2043 USD , iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, sells Novo Nordisk A/S, , MGM Resorts International, Yum China Holdings Inc, BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arlington Partners LLC. As of 2021Q3, Arlington Partners LLC owns 372 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Arlington Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arlington+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arlington Partners LLC
  1. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 379,385 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 224,784 shares, 9.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.46%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 612,947 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
  4. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) - 441,643 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 41,094 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.57%. The holding were 441,643 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 18/03/2043 USD (ATMP)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC FR SP ETN REDEEM 18/03/2043 USD . The purchase prices were between $14.52 and $16.53, with an estimated average price of $15.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.94%. The holding were 646,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 74,763 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 192,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $111.54 and $118.84, with an estimated average price of $115.94. The stock is now traded at around $119.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 22,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)

Arlington Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.46 and $52.1, with an estimated average price of $50.99. The stock is now traded at around $50.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 33,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 128.93%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $230.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 44,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 497.05%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $409.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 16,389 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 62.99%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $303.156100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 28,145 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 37.62%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $144.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 49,621 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 173.95%. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $230.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 10,928 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Arlington Partners LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 230.26%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3387.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 644 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (QTS)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.

Sold Out: MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $36.63 and $45.09, with an estimated average price of $40.81.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $33.35 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $34.71.

Sold Out: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. The sale prices were between $32.69 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $139, with an estimated average price of $127.11.

Sold Out: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Arlington Partners LLC sold out a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $87.77 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of Arlington Partners LLC. Also check out:

1. Arlington Partners LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Arlington Partners LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Arlington Partners LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Arlington Partners LLC keeps buying
