Covenant Asset Management, LLC Buys Textron Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Sells Boeing Co, MKS Instruments Inc, Planet Fitness Inc

New Purchases: TXT, AMAT, DECK, STAA, AZN, GCC, CVA,

TXT, AMAT, DECK, STAA, AZN, GCC, CVA, Added Positions: SQ, SPIP, SCHP, REGN, ETN, MA, DIS, SBUX, WSM, GNRC, NOW, IDXX, YETI, ARKK, APD, AVGO, DKNG, AMJ, AMLP, FAST,

SQ, SPIP, SCHP, REGN, ETN, MA, DIS, SBUX, WSM, GNRC, NOW, IDXX, YETI, ARKK, APD, AVGO, DKNG, AMJ, AMLP, FAST, Reduced Positions: ODFL, TTD, JNJ, ABT, PANW, NEE, HD, VNQ, NFLX, PEP, VZ, ABBV, GOOG, DGS, VYM, VCSH, VIG, DGRW, PFE, PAYX, INTC, TFC,

ODFL, TTD, JNJ, ABT, PANW, NEE, HD, VNQ, NFLX, PEP, VZ, ABBV, GOOG, DGS, VYM, VCSH, VIG, DGRW, PFE, PAYX, INTC, TFC, Sold Out: BA, MKSI, PLNT, UBER, ALXN, EPAM, VIAC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Textron Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Staar Surgical Co, Square Inc, sells Boeing Co, MKS Instruments Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covenant Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Covenant Asset Management, LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covenant Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covenant+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,501 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,458 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 11,931 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,806 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44% The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 190,704 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 67,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 25,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $360.2 and $439.94, with an estimated average price of $410.79. The stock is now traded at around $361.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 6,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $162.68, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $116.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.464700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $248.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 56,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 37.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 37,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $140.42 and $170.77, with an estimated average price of $153.66.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $75.98.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $510.24 and $643.39, with an estimated average price of $588.17.