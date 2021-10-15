Logo
Covenant Asset Management, LLC Buys Textron Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Sells Boeing Co, MKS Instruments Inc, Planet Fitness Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Covenant Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Textron Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Deckers Outdoor Corp, Staar Surgical Co, Square Inc, sells Boeing Co, MKS Instruments Inc, Planet Fitness Inc, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covenant Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Covenant Asset Management, LLC owns 132 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covenant Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covenant+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Covenant Asset Management, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,501 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,458 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  3. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 11,931 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,806 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.44%
  5. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 190,704 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.55 and $74.46, with an estimated average price of $70.25. The stock is now traded at around $74.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 67,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $131.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 25,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp. The purchase prices were between $360.2 and $439.94, with an estimated average price of $410.79. The stock is now traded at around $361.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 6,633 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $162.68, with an estimated average price of $140.26. The stock is now traded at around $116.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 13,689 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,507 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund (GCC)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree EnhancedContinuous Commodity Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $19.22 and $20.58, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.464700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Square Inc (SQ)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Square Inc by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $233.69 and $281.81, with an estimated average price of $256.82. The stock is now traded at around $248.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,280 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.96%. The purchase prices were between $30.46 and $31.44, with an estimated average price of $31.08. The stock is now traded at around $31.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 56,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 37.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 37,889 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15.

Sold Out: MKS Instruments Inc (MKSI)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in MKS Instruments Inc. The sale prices were between $140.42 and $170.77, with an estimated average price of $153.66.

Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $82.13, with an estimated average price of $75.98.

Sold Out: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Covenant Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in EPAM Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $510.24 and $643.39, with an estimated average price of $588.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Covenant Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Covenant Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Covenant Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Covenant Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Covenant Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
