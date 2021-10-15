Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys Snap Inc, Sells Lazard, Roku Inc, Halliburton Co

- New Purchases: SNAP,
- Added Positions: IBM, CVS, SLB, HD, XOM, SYK, KMI, ALC, CSCO, NWL, TGI, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: NKE, ADBE, TMO, LH, MSFT, WMT, PYPL, SCHM, J, BDX, MLM, SCHW, UPS, GE, ITW, JCI, CFR, BAC, AYI, BMY, STM, AKAM, KMB, AEP, SCHZ, XLK, WCN, T, VZ, TSN, MRK, OZK, AMZN, ABT,
- Sold Out: LAZ, ROKU, HAL,
For the details of LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lathrop+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,703 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 36,011 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1%
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 147,646 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 69,294 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 31,161 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)
Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Lazard Ltd. The sale prices were between $43.06 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $46.69.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:
1. LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment