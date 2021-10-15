Lathrop Investment Management Corp Buys Snap Inc, Sells Lazard, Roku Inc, Halliburton Co

New Purchases: SNAP,

Little Rock, AR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snap Inc, sells Lazard, Roku Inc, Halliburton Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, STMicroelectronics NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lathrop Investment Management Corp. As of 2021Q3, Lathrop Investment Management Corp owns 70 stocks with a total value of $467 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LATHROP INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lathrop+investment+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 88,703 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 36,011 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.1% Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 147,646 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 69,294 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 31,161 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%

Lathrop Investment Management Corp initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Lazard Ltd. The sale prices were between $43.06 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $46.69.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.

Lathrop Investment Management Corp sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53.