Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Schwab Emerging

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Schwab Emerging

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. owns 215 stocks with a total value of $656 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/taylor%2C+cottrill%2C+erickson+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.
  1. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 123,075 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,496 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 71,758 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 133,403 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 258,842 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.051000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 69,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 106,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 101,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 67,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund (GNMA)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.963700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan International Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.5 and $83.2, with an estimated average price of $79.22. The stock is now traded at around $78.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,158 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.36%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 83,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 109,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 84.68%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $291.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $238.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $98.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $450.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Global X MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $35.01.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc (P731)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.8 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $3.4.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc (32GA)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.7 and $3.54, with an estimated average price of $2.9.

Sold Out: Elixinol Wellness Ltd (ELLXF)

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Elixinol Wellness Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.1, with an estimated average price of $0.08.



Here is the complete portfolio of Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider