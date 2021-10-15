Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. Buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Schwab Emerging

New Purchases: JMST, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, GNMA, JIG, IBML, BSCQ, QTRX, VFLQ, AVUV, RGEN, EDV, D, BAC, BP, MEDXF, DS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. owns 215 stocks with a total value of $656 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 123,075 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 156,496 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 71,758 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 133,403 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.29% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 258,842 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.11%

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.051000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 69,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $21.7, with an estimated average price of $21.67. The stock is now traded at around $21.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 106,949 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.08 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $22.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 101,883 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.18 and $22.35, with an estimated average price of $22.26. The stock is now traded at around $22.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 67,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $50.23, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $49.963700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan International Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.5 and $83.2, with an estimated average price of $79.22. The stock is now traded at around $78.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,158 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.36%. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 83,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 109,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 84.68%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $291.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,712 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 37.49%. The purchase prices were between $221.6 and $272.71, with an estimated average price of $246.81. The stock is now traded at around $238.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 22.47%. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $98.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,541 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $450.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Global X MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $32.94 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $35.01.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $47.58 and $56.41, with an estimated average price of $52.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $1.8 and $5.2, with an estimated average price of $3.4.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. The sale prices were between $2.7 and $3.54, with an estimated average price of $2.9.

Taylor, Cottrill, Erickson & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Elixinol Wellness Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.07 and $0.1, with an estimated average price of $0.08.