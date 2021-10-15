BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E

- New Purchases: DFAC, BDX,
- Added Positions: VCSH, SCHZ, VWO, SCHP, VWOB, SCHA, HYG, SCHF, SCHH, AMZN, NVDA, GOOG, VTI, AAPL, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: SCHE, IVV, VV, SPY, IJR, IYR, VEA, GOOGL, LMT, SPLK, IEFA, IEMG, IWF, IWP, XLF,
- Sold Out: EEMV,
These are the top 5 holdings of BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 1,348,449 shares, 27.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 770,588 shares, 12.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 897,598 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
- Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP) - 596,615 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.02%
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 319,041 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.69%
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 179,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $242.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,204 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.09%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 119,119 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3387.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 65 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E (EEMV)
BlueSky Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $61.06 and $64.43, with an estimated average price of $62.91.
