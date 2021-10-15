QV Investors Inc. Buys Enbridge Inc, Magna International Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Sells CGI Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

QV Investors Inc. Buys Enbridge Inc, Magna International Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Sells CGI Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Calgary, A0, based Investment company QV Investors Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Enbridge Inc, Magna International Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Cummins Inc, sells CGI Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, Teck Resources during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QV Investors Inc.. As of 2021Q3, QV Investors Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of QV Investors Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/qv+investors+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of QV Investors Inc.
  1. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 663,388 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.15%
  2. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,100,479 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.51%
  3. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 865,737 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.76%
  4. Stantec Inc (STN) - 1,184,116 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.1%
  5. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 1,485,820 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.78%
New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 1,335,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $86.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 583,884 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 63,492 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 44.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.309000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 157,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.326800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 92,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $86.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 72,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 29.16%. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $238.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,565 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: CGI Inc (GIB)

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in CGI Inc. The sale prices were between $84.76 and $92.93, with an estimated average price of $90.

Sold Out: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $46.44 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $50.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of QV Investors Inc.. Also check out:

1. QV Investors Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. QV Investors Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. QV Investors Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that QV Investors Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider