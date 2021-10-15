QV Investors Inc. Buys Enbridge Inc, Magna International Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Sells CGI Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc

New Purchases: ENB,

Calgary, A0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Enbridge Inc, Magna International Inc, Darden Restaurants Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, Cummins Inc, sells CGI Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Suncor Energy Inc, Teck Resources during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, QV Investors Inc.. As of 2021Q3, QV Investors Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 663,388 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.15% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 1,100,479 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.51% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 865,737 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.76% Stantec Inc (STN) - 1,184,116 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.1% Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 1,485,820 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.78%

QV Investors Inc. initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.31 and $40.69, with an estimated average price of $39.47. The stock is now traded at around $42.605000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.03%. The holding were 1,335,305 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 29.70%. The purchase prices were between $74.21 and $94.14, with an estimated average price of $82.43. The stock is now traded at around $86.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 583,884 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 43.71%. The purchase prices were between $134.82 and $159.81, with an estimated average price of $147.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 63,492 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 44.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.309000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 157,940 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 20.24%. The purchase prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.326800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 92,900 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in PACCAR Inc by 26.75%. The purchase prices were between $78.92 and $88.79, with an estimated average price of $83.34. The stock is now traded at around $86.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 72,070 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QV Investors Inc. added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 29.16%. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $238.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,565 shares as of 2021-09-30.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in CGI Inc. The sale prices were between $84.76 and $92.93, with an estimated average price of $90.

QV Investors Inc. sold out a holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $46.44 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $50.4.