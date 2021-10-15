Bard Financial Services, Inc. Buys VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Sells Welltower Inc, VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bard Financial Services, Inc. Buys VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Sells Welltower Inc, VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bard Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid, BioLife Solutions Inc, sells Welltower Inc, VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bard Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Bard Financial Services, Inc. owns 276 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bard Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bard+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bard Financial Services, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 613,337 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 199,048 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 267,489 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  4. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 288,973 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 449,733 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
New Purchase: VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.071100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 621,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 723,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 493,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid (LVHI)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid. The purchase prices were between $25.45 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 414,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BioLife Solutions Inc (BLFS)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $40.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 173,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 152,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $68.35, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $32.92 and $35.34, with an estimated average price of $34.55.

Sold Out: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24.

Reduced: Welltower Inc (WELL)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Welltower Inc by 23.27%. The sale prices were between $82.4 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $85.93. The stock is now traded at around $84.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Bard Financial Services, Inc. still held 31,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 48.22%. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $36, with an estimated average price of $34.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bard Financial Services, Inc. still held 20,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 50.56%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Bard Financial Services, Inc. still held 1,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 35.1%. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Bard Financial Services, Inc. still held 39,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Bard Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 30.18%. The sale prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Bard Financial Services, Inc. still held 5,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bard Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Bard Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Bard Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bard Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bard Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider