Bard Financial Services, Inc. Buys VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Sells Welltower Inc, VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF, Alibaba Group Holding

DURA, PFFD, MLPA, LVHI, BLFS, PFXF, LAW, DFUS, IAU, DFAC, IONS, JEF, OGN, TCEHY, CEF, MORT, ALB, EIX, ADP, CANO, BASA, Added Positions: MOAT, TY, FREL, VYMI, T, CMP, VIGI, VBR, AMZN, ENB, XOM, GIS, LMT, PAGP, MO, VZ, VIAC, LYG, TTE, WPP, GOOG, D, HON, HBI, SNY, AMT, BAM, CLX, CRWD, TAN, EMR, NOC, MS, VRT, NFLX, SYK, CRM, O, NEM,

MOAT, TY, FREL, VYMI, T, CMP, VIGI, VBR, AMZN, ENB, XOM, GIS, LMT, PAGP, MO, VZ, VIAC, LYG, TTE, WPP, GOOG, D, HON, HBI, SNY, AMT, BAM, CLX, CRWD, TAN, EMR, NOC, MS, VRT, NFLX, SYK, CRM, O, NEM, Reduced Positions: WELL, PHYS, MOTI, SDY, PFF, AMLP, BABA, XLV, GIM, SPHD, XLU, VPU, PSLV, VTR, VNQ, NIO, ZTS, ABT, WM, USB, PNC, MMM, ABBV, GE, PBCT, GS, BX, PEP, MCD, ILMN, INTC, DLR, HASI, DXCM, BA, BLK, GOLD, ADBE, DOCU, DGRO, LHX, VTRS, PANW, VEEV, TFC, SQ, SHOP, RTX,

WELL, PHYS, MOTI, SDY, PFF, AMLP, BABA, XLV, GIM, SPHD, XLU, VPU, PSLV, VTR, VNQ, NIO, ZTS, ABT, WM, USB, PNC, MMM, ABBV, GE, PBCT, GS, BX, PEP, MCD, ILMN, INTC, DLR, HASI, DXCM, BA, BLK, GOLD, ADBE, DOCU, DGRO, LHX, VTRS, PANW, VEEV, TFC, SQ, SHOP, RTX, Sold Out: XLK, ROKU, CNP, BUDFF, ALXN, XPER, EQIX, IVE, EWG, RNP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, Global X MLP ETF, Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid, BioLife Solutions Inc, sells Welltower Inc, VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bard Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Bard Financial Services, Inc. owns 276 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 613,337 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 199,048 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 267,489 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 288,973 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69% Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 449,733 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.38 and $32.27, with an estimated average price of $31.34. The stock is now traded at around $31.071100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 621,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 723,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Global X MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.94 and $38.4, with an estimated average price of $35.01. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 493,169 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Legg Mason International Low Volatility High Divid. The purchase prices were between $25.45 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 414,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BioLife Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.03 and $60.5, with an estimated average price of $48.19. The stock is now traded at around $40.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 173,190 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.77 and $21.58, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 152,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.08%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $68.35, with an estimated average price of $67.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 31,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $38.47 and $44.95, with an estimated average price of $40.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 27.47%. The purchase prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,960 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $32.92 and $35.34, with an estimated average price of $34.55.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $786.38 and $882.83, with an estimated average price of $831.05.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $142.93 and $151.13, with an estimated average price of $148.24.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Welltower Inc by 23.27%. The sale prices were between $82.4 and $89.68, with an estimated average price of $85.93. The stock is now traded at around $84.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Bard Financial Services, Inc. still held 31,160 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 48.22%. The sale prices were between $32.72 and $36, with an estimated average price of $34.48. The stock is now traded at around $34.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Bard Financial Services, Inc. still held 20,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 50.56%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Bard Financial Services, Inc. still held 1,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 35.1%. The sale prices were between $7.5 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $8.52. The stock is now traded at around $8.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Bard Financial Services, Inc. still held 39,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bard Financial Services, Inc. reduced to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 30.18%. The sale prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Bard Financial Services, Inc. still held 5,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.