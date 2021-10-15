Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys Colgate-Palmolive Co, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Intel Corp

New Purchases: CL, IEMG, IDEV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Colgate-Palmolive Co, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Dominion Energy Inc, sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Intel Corp, ChampionX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keeler Thomas Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Keeler Thomas Management LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,404 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 36,705 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 45,004 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,808 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 15,364 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,122 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $65.58 and $70.3, with an estimated average price of $68.42. The stock is now traded at around $68.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,324 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.

Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $20.78 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $22.9.