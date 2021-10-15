Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys Colgate-Palmolive Co, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , Sells Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Intel Corp

- New Purchases: CL, IEMG, IDEV,
- Added Positions: AMZN, AAPL, WMT, V, DIS, UNH, CHD, FISV, HSY, GOOGL, AMGN, JNJ, PG, MRK, ADBE, KMB, ADP, MSFT, CERN, PEP, MDT, COST, KO, ACN, D, TMO, UNP, APD, RTX, BA, VBR,
- Reduced Positions: CLX, CSCO, BABA, BDX, VUG, ABT, XM, DGX, VOT, SYK, VZ, MMM, DLR, MCD,
- Sold Out: VEA, VWO, INTC, CHX,
For the details of Keeler Thomas Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keeler+thomas+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Keeler Thomas Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 108,404 shares, 7.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 36,705 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 45,004 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.68%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,808 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 15,364 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.47%
Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $76.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 9,122 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets (IDEV)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $65.58 and $70.3, with an estimated average price of $68.42. The stock is now traded at around $68.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66. The stock is now traded at around $63.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,324 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 32.64%. The purchase prices were between $73.02 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $76.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,714 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $52.01 and $56.87, with an estimated average price of $54.24.Sold Out: ChampionX Corp (CHX)
Keeler Thomas Management LLC sold out a holding in ChampionX Corp. The sale prices were between $20.78 and $26.17, with an estimated average price of $22.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Keeler Thomas Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Keeler Thomas Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keeler Thomas Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keeler Thomas Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keeler Thomas Management LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment