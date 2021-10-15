Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BA, BSX, ICLR, WFC, BITF,
- Added Positions: HDV, IXN, TIP, IHI, MGV, MGK, VONV, IYE, IXG, AAPL, TSLA, IGSB, NEAR, ITOT, MUB, AMZN, FMB, AGG, VLUE, NVDA, INTU, XOM, MSFT, PM, ZYNE, UVSP, GLD, MRK, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: MTUM, LQD, GOVT, USMV, MBB, ESGU, VZ, IWR, BMY, BND, WTRG, FB, IVW, SPTM,
- Sold Out: FTCS, FALN, SHYG, UNP, WMT,
For the details of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bernardo+wealth+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC
- Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 111,332 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
- Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 176,576 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,605 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,874 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 148,283 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.23 and $45.88, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $43.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $275.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bitfarms Ltd (BITF)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Bitfarms Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.05 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $4.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 788.97%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $96.04. The stock is now traded at around $96.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 63,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 52,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 130.15%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 17,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 507.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 22,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $24.54 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 143,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 119.73%. The purchase prices were between $67.44 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $70.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.67 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.97.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $45.07 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $45.4.Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 75.76%. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $183.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC still held 4,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC. Also check out:
1. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment