Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC. As of 2021Q3, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 111,332 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 176,576 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,605 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,874 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12% iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 148,283 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.23 and $45.88, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $43.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $275.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Bitfarms Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.05 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $4.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 788.97%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $96.04. The stock is now traded at around $96.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 63,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 52,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 130.15%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 17,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 507.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 22,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $24.54 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 143,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 119.73%. The purchase prices were between $67.44 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $70.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.67 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.97.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $45.07 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $45.4.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 75.76%. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $183.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC still held 4,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.