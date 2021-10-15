Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core High Dividend ETF, iShares Global Tech ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC. As of 2021Q3, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bernardo+wealth+planning+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC
  1. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) - 111,332 shares, 15.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.32%
  2. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 176,576 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.25%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 36,605 shares, 9.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  4. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,874 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.12%
  5. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 148,283 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $206.99 and $239.73, with an estimated average price of $223.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,186 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.23 and $45.88, with an estimated average price of $44.25. The stock is now traded at around $43.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,375 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Icon PLC (ICLR)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $275.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bitfarms Ltd (BITF)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC initiated holding in Bitfarms Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3.05 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $4.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,801 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 788.97%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $96.04. The stock is now traded at around $96.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 63,517 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.02%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 52,831 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 130.15%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 17,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 507.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 22,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 25.42%. The purchase prices were between $24.54 and $29.28, with an estimated average price of $26.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 143,249 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund by 119.73%. The purchase prices were between $67.44 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $70.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,263 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.67 and $30.36, with an estimated average price of $29.97.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $45.07 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $45.4.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 75.76%. The sale prices were between $166.71 and $183.38, with an estimated average price of $177.41. The stock is now traded at around $183.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.55%. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC still held 4,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC. Also check out:

1. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider