Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys S&P Global Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, JM Smucker Co, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: VTWV, MLN, HZNP, A, STX, SHOP, DFAC, ESGD, ESGV, VSGX, ALE, ADC, AIN, DOX, AVY, OZK, BC, CPT, CSL, CATY, CRL, XEC, FIX, CNMD, INGR, CR, EWBC, EGP, NPO, AGM, HAS, HL, HRC, HUN, IDA, JW.A, LECO, MDC, MKSI, MANT, MSA, NDSN, NWN, NWE, PZZA, RJF, TKR, WPC, WASH, WLTW, ZIVO, BFK, G, ULTA, HI, SEM, BEEM, VRSK, TRNO, FIBK, POAHY, TRGP, FEI, CONE, BLUE, PCTY, PAHC, SFBS, STOR, JRVR, TLRY, TLRY, KRNT, CABO, ENR, FCPT, GOLF, HLNE, MDB, NVT, TRTN, IAC, DKNG, CVMCA, PLTR, OGN, VMEO, DOCS, BAMR, BLV, BOTZ, BSCM, DFAS, DFIV, ESGE, ESGU, FEX, FTEC, GSIE, GUNR, GYLD, IDV, ITA, MTUM, OUNZ, PCEF, PDP, PKW, POTX, PRF, PVI, RZG, SPD, SPMD, SPSM, SPTM, SPYC, SPYV, TDIV, USCI, USMV, VNQI, XSOE,
- Added Positions: SPGI, FIS, IJR, AMZN, AGG, IEFA, CMCSA, BAH, VCSH, IGSB, VOO, VTI, CB, BMY, DE, ENB, GD, PFE, BSV, VCIT, FDX, HPQ, MRK, CRM, FB, CDW, FNDX, IEMG, IJH, IWP, IWS, MINT, MUB, SHYG, PLD, T, AMD, APD, LNT, AGO, AZN, TFC, BBY, GLW, CCI, LCII, LLY, FNF, F, GS, FUL, HFC, HD, ICE, LRCX, LFUS, MKTX, MMC, MPW, MDT, MPWR, MSI, VTRS, NFLX, NI, ES, NOC, PNC, PKG, PAYX, QCOM, O, SRE, SNA, STE, TXN, UL, WAB, NAZ, LDOS, FSLR, BR, TEL, LULU, V, AVGO, HCA, PSX, HASI, IQV, ACB, TSQ, SYF, NEWR, PYPL, HPE, IR, FOCS, REZI, BNDX, DGRO, EAGG, EEM, FLOT, HDV, ITOT, IWD, IWR, PJP, PWZ, QQQ, QUAL, SHY, SMB, SPYG, SUSB, VB, VEA, VSS, VTIP, VTV, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, AAPL, LH, PG, IWN, ACN, DHR, GOOGL, INTC, SJM, NSRGY, TMO, RTX, IWO, SCZ, AXP, BDX, CVX, STZ, D, DUK, XOM, HSY, ITW, KSU, MS, NSC, ROK, TRV, SBUX, TGT, UNP, IWM, SCHB, VBK, VBR, VEU, MMM, ABB, ADBE, AFL, MO, AEP, AFG, AIG, AMP, NLY, AON, AMAT, ADSK, BASFY, BHP, BP, BIDU, BK, BIIB, BA, BXP, BSX, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CSX, CNI, CNC, CERN, CME, CINF, CTAS, C, CLX, KO, CL, COP, CMI, XRAY, DEO, DLR, DOV, DD, EOG, ETN, ECL, EPD, RE, FMC, FISV, IT, GE, GILD, GSK, LHX, WELL, HON, HUBB, HUM, ING, IPG, INTU, ISRG, KEY, KMB, MDLZ, KR, LMT, MDU, MGM, VIVO, MET, MU, TAP, NVDA, NTRS, NUE, ORLY, OXY, OMC, ORCL, PH, PHG, PNW, NTR, PGR, PRU, DGX, RPM, REGN, ROP, RCL, SEIC, SLB, SIEGY, WPM, SPG, SIRI, SWKS, SO, STT, TSM, TDY, TTE, TM, TSCO, VFC, VLO, VOD, GWW, WMT, WBA, ANTM, WFC, WY, WHR, WMB, ZBH, EBAY, FTS, ET, NBH, NAC, BHK, PTY, QRTEA, JAZZ, DFS, PM, JBT, BUD, DG, CIT, TSLA, NXPI, GM, FRC, FANG, ZTS, COTY, ALLY, BABA, HUBS, KHC, USFD, CNDT, SWAV, LYFT, DOW, ALC, CTVA, PTON, CARR, OTIS, BIL, IGIB, DBEF, DSI, EEMV, EFG, FDN, IBB, IUSG, IUSV, IVW, IWB, IWF, MBB, PFF, SCHC, SCHG, SCHM, SCHO, SCHV, SCHZ, SDY, SHM, SLYV, SPIB, SPLV, SPSB, SUSA, VIOO, VO, VOOG, VT, VV, VXUS, VYM, XLI,
- Sold Out: ASML, AXAHY, AMG, ALK, ALXN, ALGN, ADS, HES, APA, ANZBY, AZO, BBVA, BCS, BMRN, BWA, BYD, CRH, COF, LNG, CHDN, DXC, ED, DHI, DTE, DXCM, DKS, DY, EMN, EFX, ERIC, EXEL, EXPD, FDS, FL, GGG, HDB, HAL, MNST, HEINY, HOLX, MTCH, IBN, IIVI, ILMN, INCY, IFNNY, JBL, JCI, KSS, LRLCY, LEN, LYG, MGA, MAN, MRVL, MAS, PCRFY, TKOMY, MUFG, MHK, NICE, HOPE, NKTR, NBIX, NWL, NEM, NJDCY, NTTYY, NOK, ON, IX, OSK, PVH, PXD, PUK, PHM, KWR, RELX, RF, RSG, RHI, RHHBY, RYAAY, SAP, SKM, STM, SNN, SONY, EQNR, STLD, SEOAY, SLF, TPX, GL, UAL, UBS, URI, VTR, VRTX, WPP, SWDBY, BNPQY, RWEOY, UOVEY, VLEEY, WTKWY, AHKSY, KGFHY, AIQUY, MIELY, OMRNY, SMFG, TTNDY, CROX, TDG, VBF, EVN, OC, TMUS, DAL, ZURVY, ADDYY, HOCPY, MSCI, CMPGY, NVZMY, JMPLY, SSUMY, ISNPY, PNGAY, EADSY, EXPGY, NTIOF, KMTUY, ASAZY, TREE, RGA, SYIEY, THKLY, TCEHY, SHECY, DPSGY, TOELY, CFRUY, CSLLY, CRRFY, DBOEY, FANUY, SVNDY, ENGIY, MURGY, LVMUY, AVVIY, LEA, PDRDY, LYB, MQBKY, MRAAY, SAFRY, VCISY, SVNLY, PRYMY, VOWA, KBCSY, DNBBY, SAXPY, ICAGY, AAGIY, PSMMY, TLPFY, DSDVY, EKTAY, ASOMY, SAVE, PPRUY, AMADY, DKILY, SZKMY, FSNUY, APTV, ALSN, ENPH, OTSKY, NOW, FIVE, WDAY, MRCC, TPH, TMHC, BURL, SMCAY, TNDM, HLT, PAYC, JD, CFG, NVRO, SHAK, SEDG, CKHUY, ETSY, KIGRY, TDOC, PLNT, PFGC, LNSTY, SQ, TWLO, TTD, ASIX, IRTC, SNAP, OKTA, FND, CVNA, RCRUY, BKR, RDFN, UNCRY, ROKU, SE, EQH, SMMNY, PDD, ELAN, AKUP, PINS, TPTX, UBER, AMCR, REAL, ALIZY, ZI, 4LRA, GTX, DTM, ANGL, FTCS, HYLB, IJJ, VONG, VOOV,
For the details of Bartlett & Co. LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bartlett+%26+co.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Bartlett & Co. LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 980,969 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,941,263 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 63,356 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
- Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 1,026,108 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 593,686 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $146.01, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $145.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN)
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in VanEck Long Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $21.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 94,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $91.91 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $103.79. The stock is now traded at around $112.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1424.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)
Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,064 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 73.25%. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $443.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 61,378 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.25%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 125,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 274.42%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: HP Inc (HPQ)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 1275.20%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 464.80%. The purchase prices were between $123.62 and $136.76, with an estimated average price of $132.08. The stock is now traded at around $128.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 706 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)
Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 45.95%. The purchase prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 216 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: KBC Group SA/NV (KBCSY)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in KBC Group SA/NV. The sale prices were between $36.33 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $41.08.Sold Out: Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (TKOMY)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.55 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $49.85.Sold Out: Prudential PLC (PUK)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Prudential PLC. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $42.78, with an estimated average price of $38.7.Sold Out: CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (CKHUY)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.45 and $7.72, with an estimated average price of $7.21.Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1520.65 and $1737, with an estimated average price of $1602.15.Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)
Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05.
Here is the complete portfolio of Bartlett & Co. LLC. Also check out:
1. Bartlett & Co. LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bartlett & Co. LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bartlett & Co. LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bartlett & Co. LLC keeps buying
