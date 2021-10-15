Logo
Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys S&P Global Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, Sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, JM Smucker Co, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cincinnati, OH, based Investment company Bartlett & Co. LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P Global Inc, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, VanEck Long Muni ETF, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, sells iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, JM Smucker Co, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, Dominion Energy Inc, The Hershey Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bartlett & Co. LLC. As of 2021Q3, Bartlett & Co. LLC owns 934 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bartlett & Co. LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bartlett+%26+co.+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bartlett & Co. LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 980,969 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,941,263 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 63,356 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.87%
  4. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 1,026,108 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 593,686 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $133.39 and $146.01, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $145.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in VanEck Long Muni ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.48 and $22.02, with an estimated average price of $21.8. The stock is now traded at around $21.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 94,181 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The purchase prices were between $91.91 and $110.37, with an estimated average price of $103.79. The stock is now traded at around $112.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1424.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 13,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $80.28. The stock is now traded at around $80.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,064 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 73.25%. The purchase prices were between $408.95 and $454.05, with an estimated average price of $433.31. The stock is now traded at around $443.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 61,378 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.25%. The purchase prices were between $104.15 and $113.18, with an estimated average price of $109.65. The stock is now traded at around $112.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 125,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 274.42%. The purchase prices were between $101.83 and $101.94, with an estimated average price of $101.9. The stock is now traded at around $101.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in HP Inc by 1275.20%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 464.80%. The purchase prices were between $123.62 and $136.76, with an estimated average price of $132.08. The stock is now traded at around $128.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 706 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 45.95%. The purchase prices were between $42.21 and $49.06, with an estimated average price of $46.13. The stock is now traded at around $49.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 216 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: KBC Group SA/NV (KBCSY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in KBC Group SA/NV. The sale prices were between $36.33 and $45.1, with an estimated average price of $41.08.

Sold Out: Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (TKOMY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $45.55 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $49.85.

Sold Out: Prudential PLC (PUK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Prudential PLC. The sale prices were between $34.61 and $42.78, with an estimated average price of $38.7.

Sold Out: CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (CKHUY)

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.45 and $7.72, with an estimated average price of $7.21.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1520.65 and $1737, with an estimated average price of $1602.15.

Sold Out: Sea Ltd (SE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC sold out a holding in Sea Ltd. The sale prices were between $267 and $353.36, with an estimated average price of $307.05.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bartlett & Co. LLC. Also check out:

1. Bartlett & Co. LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bartlett & Co. LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bartlett & Co. LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bartlett & Co. LLC keeps buying
