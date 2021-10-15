Logo
Bogart Wealth, LLC Buys Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF, Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF, Sells iShares CMBS ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Bogart Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF, Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, sells iShares CMBS ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Activision Blizzard Inc, Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bogart Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Bogart Wealth, LLC owns 782 stocks with a total value of $982 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Bogart Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bogart+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Bogart Wealth, LLC
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 1,600,142 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.14%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 202,102 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.67%
  3. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 1,184,158 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.43%
  4. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 898,585 shares, 5.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.08%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 753,586 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.95%
New Purchase: Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.32 and $21.69, with an estimated average price of $21.53. The stock is now traded at around $21.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 1,124,041 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Water Resources ETF (PHO)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Water Resources ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.78 and $59.6, with an estimated average price of $56.74. The stock is now traded at around $56.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 25,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $164.01 and $181.68, with an estimated average price of $173.12. The stock is now traded at around $179.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,567 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,191 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avista Corp (AVA)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Avista Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.06 and $44.24, with an estimated average price of $41.9. The stock is now traded at around $40.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,688 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Bogart Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.23 and $82.63, with an estimated average price of $82.42. The stock is now traded at around $82.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 902 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (FLQL)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 62.68%. The purchase prices were between $42.17 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $43.81. The stock is now traded at around $43.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 1,075,367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 40.43%. The purchase prices were between $25.3 and $25.71, with an estimated average price of $25.55. The stock is now traded at around $25.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 1,604,261 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $68.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 753,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 562.28%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 96.28%. The purchase prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39. The stock is now traded at around $124.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 27,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Redfin Corp (RDFN)

Bogart Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Redfin Corp by 16944.37%. The purchase prices were between $45.48 and $64.57, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 24,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Sasol Ltd (SSL)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Sasol Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $15.26.

Sold Out: Source Capital Inc (SOR)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Source Capital Inc. The sale prices were between $44.16 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $45.43.

Sold Out: Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF. The sale prices were between $30.1 and $31.87, with an estimated average price of $31.13.

Sold Out: UGI Corp (UGI)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in UGI Corp. The sale prices were between $42.18 and $48.09, with an estimated average price of $45.73.

Sold Out: PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol (VRIG)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares Variable Rate Investment Grade Portfol. The sale prices were between $25.04 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.08.

Sold Out: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)

Bogart Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The sale prices were between $86.36 and $93.03, with an estimated average price of $89.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of Bogart Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Bogart Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Bogart Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Bogart Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Bogart Wealth, LLC keeps buying
