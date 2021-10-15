Legacy Wealth Management, Inc Buys PIMCO Active Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

- New Purchases: BOND,
- Added Positions: SCHM, IJR, SCHK, SCHX, SPY, IVV, SCHB, SCHZ,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, IJH, IWM,
For the details of Legacy Wealth Management, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/legacy+wealth+management%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Legacy Wealth Management, Inc
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 903,188 shares, 27.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) - 4,790,079 shares, 25.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 681,762 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,255,371 shares, 12.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.20%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 332,530 shares, 10.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
Legacy Wealth Management, Inc initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.94 and $111.61, with an estimated average price of $111.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
Legacy Wealth Management, Inc added to a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.13%. The purchase prices were between $54.17 and $54.98, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,329 shares as of 2021-09-30.
