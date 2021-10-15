Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Energy Transfer LP, Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Energy Transfer LP, Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, C3.ai Inc, Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, sells Energy Transfer LP, Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Youngs Advisory Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $133 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/youngs+advisory+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC.
  1. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 670,963 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 66,940 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 36,211 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.12%
  4. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 23,219 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.70%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 152,859 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 727.92%
New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.03%. The holding were 670,963 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 101,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $447.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 727.92%. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 152,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 644.82%. The purchase prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3. The stock is now traded at around $103.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 55,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 543.32%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $68.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 83,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 499.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $80.66, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 68,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 581.35%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $140.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 37,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 519.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $40.28, with an estimated average price of $39.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 112,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $9.62.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo (ETW)

Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo. The sale prices were between $10.81 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $11.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC.. Also check out:

1. YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that YOUNGS ADVISORY GROUP, INC. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider