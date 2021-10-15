Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. Buys Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Energy Transfer LP, Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo

- New Purchases: PFFD, AI, FPE, BSCR, IVV, SCHE, CMCSA,
- Added Positions: IXUS, SCHA, VGK, SCHM, VTV, SPYD, XLK, SPY, MDY, AAPL, DIS, GOOGL, AMZN, TSLA, JNJ, MSFT, FB, T, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: APD, BRK.B, CCMP, MCD, VZ,
- Sold Out: ET, ETW,
- Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) - 670,963 shares, 13.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) - 66,940 shares, 12.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.12%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 36,211 shares, 11.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.12%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 23,219 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.70%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 152,859 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 727.92%
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.03%. The holding were 670,963 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: C3.ai Inc (AI)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in C3.ai Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $45.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 101,127 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 17,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.81 and $32.7, with an estimated average price of $31.25. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,309 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.79 and $22.05, with an estimated average price of $21.94. The stock is now traded at around $21.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,490 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $447.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 595 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 727.92%. The purchase prices were between $70.98 and $74.79, with an estimated average price of $72.88. The stock is now traded at around $73.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.19%. The holding were 152,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 644.82%. The purchase prices were between $96.31 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $101.3. The stock is now traded at around $103.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.65%. The holding were 55,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 543.32%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.19, with an estimated average price of $68.16. The stock is now traded at around $68.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 83,149 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 499.05%. The purchase prices were between $74.38 and $80.66, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $79.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.27%. The holding were 68,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 581.35%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $140.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.26%. The holding were 37,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 519.44%. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $40.28, with an estimated average price of $39.46. The stock is now traded at around $40.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 112,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Energy Transfer LP. The sale prices were between $8.73 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $9.62.Sold Out: Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo (ETW)
Youngs Advisory Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo Buy-write Oppo. The sale prices were between $10.81 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $11.1.
