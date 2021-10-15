Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. Buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Encore Wire Corp, Sells Sonoco Products Co, Cisco Systems Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

New Purchases: COST, WIRE,

COST, WIRE, Added Positions: AMT, ECL, ATR, HD, GOOGL, COP, NVDA, PG, GGG, NVS, JNJ, EPD, MSGS, JJSF, NVO, UNP,

AMT, ECL, ATR, HD, GOOGL, COP, NVDA, PG, GGG, NVS, JNJ, EPD, MSGS, JJSF, NVO, UNP, Reduced Positions: PAR, SON, MMM, INTC, MSFT, EW, EMR, ALC, IPGP, ORCL, GOOG, MCD, NEE, ROL,

PAR, SON, MMM, INTC, MSFT, EW, EMR, ALC, IPGP, ORCL, GOOG, MCD, NEE, ROL, Sold Out: CSCO, UNH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Costco Wholesale Corp, Encore Wire Corp, sells Sonoco Products Co, Cisco Systems Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,493 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 4,447 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 53,319 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,347 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 73,662 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.70%

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $394.53 and $467.75, with an estimated average price of $439.33. The stock is now traded at around $452.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. initiated holding in Encore Wire Corp. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25.