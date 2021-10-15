Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys First Trust International IPO ETF, First Trust Index NextG ETF, First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Microsoft

- New Purchases: FPXI, NXTG, ROBT, SPGP, IDHD,
- Added Positions: FVD, FTSL, FYX, SPY, TAN, CIBR, XHE, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: XMMO, LMBS, MSFT, MA, XAR, WDAY, XMLV, MTUM, CWB, XSLV, JNJ,
- Sold Out: FTCS, NAC, MUC,
These are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 53,828 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 429,122 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
- FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX) - 56,074 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
- First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 103,678 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
- Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) - 55,009 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 61,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Index NextG ETF (NXTG)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Index NextG ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 43,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob (ROBT)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob. The purchase prices were between $51.7 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $54.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.584900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 60,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.83 and $93.21, with an estimated average price of $90.27. The stock is now traded at around $89.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 24,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend (IDHD)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend . The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.854000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 17,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 77.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.47 and $47.98, with an estimated average price of $47.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.Sold Out: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.91.Sold Out: BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc (MUC)
Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.58 and $16.32, with an estimated average price of $16.
