Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC Buys First Trust International IPO ETF, First Trust Index NextG ETF, First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob, Sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Microsoft

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust International IPO ETF, First Trust Index NextG ETF, First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob, Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF, Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend , sells First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, Microsoft Corp, BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC owns 42 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+wealth+advisory+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 53,828 shares, 19.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
  2. First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 429,122 shares, 16.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
  3. FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX) - 56,074 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.39%
  4. First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) - 103,678 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.92%
  5. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) - 55,009 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%
New Purchase: First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.82 and $70.09, with an estimated average price of $67.28. The stock is now traded at around $65.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 61,120 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Index NextG ETF (NXTG)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Index NextG ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.31 and $80.05, with an estimated average price of $77.4. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 43,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob (ROBT)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Rob. The purchase prices were between $51.7 and $57.51, with an estimated average price of $54.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.584900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 60,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.83 and $93.21, with an estimated average price of $90.27. The stock is now traded at around $89.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 24,469 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend (IDHD)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P International Developed High Dividend . The purchase prices were between $26.3 and $27.59, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.854000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 17,999 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (FTSL)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC added to a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE by 77.60%. The purchase prices were between $47.47 and $47.98, with an estimated average price of $47.7. The stock is now traded at around $48.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 12,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. The sale prices were between $15.55 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $15.91.

Sold Out: BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc (MUC)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $15.58 and $16.32, with an estimated average price of $16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group, LLC keeps buying
