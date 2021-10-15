WJ Wealth Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Sells Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR S&P Bank ETF

New Purchases: IUSG, DGRO, DIVB, LQDH, DIA, MOAT, DFAC, VCR, MBB, SPGP, FEU, SOXX, QQQM, SPY, GD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WJ Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, WJ Wealth Management, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,126 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.17% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 377,609 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 489.65% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 112,087 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,772 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 280.30% ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 102,412 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2726.72%

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.22 and $109.25, with an estimated average price of $105.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 112,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 117,297 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 150,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.96 and $96.81, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 57,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.29 and $355.19, with an estimated average price of $348.3. The stock is now traded at around $352.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 15,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.11 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $75.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 70,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 211.17%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $368.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.49%. The holding were 40,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 489.65%. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 377,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 2726.72%. The purchase prices were between $69.51 and $73.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $73.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 102,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.30%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $447.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 21,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1946.85%. The purchase prices were between $48.36 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 123,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B by 998.83%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 225,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $58.27 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $46.96 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $50.54.