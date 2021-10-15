Logo
WJ Wealth Management, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , Sells Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WJ Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating , ISHARES TRUST, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, SPDR S&P Bank ETF, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WJ Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, WJ Wealth Management, LLC owns 54 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WJ Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wj+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WJ Wealth Management, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 40,126 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.17%
  2. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN) - 377,609 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 489.65%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 112,087 shares, 7.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 21,772 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 280.30%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (IUSV) - 102,412 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2726.72%
New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.22 and $109.25, with an estimated average price of $105.45. The stock is now traded at around $106.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.64%. The holding were 112,087 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $51.56. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 117,297 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.54 and $40.89, with an estimated average price of $39.99. The stock is now traded at around $40.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 150,258 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.96 and $96.81, with an estimated average price of $95.64. The stock is now traded at around $96.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 57,613 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.29 and $355.19, with an estimated average price of $348.3. The stock is now traded at around $352.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.45%. The holding were 15,393 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.11 and $76.91, with an estimated average price of $75.27. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 70,564 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 211.17%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $368.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.49%. The holding were 40,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating (FLRN)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating by 489.65%. The purchase prices were between $30.59 and $30.65, with an estimated average price of $30.62. The stock is now traded at around $30.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 377,609 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 2726.72%. The purchase prices were between $69.51 and $73.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $73.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.66%. The holding were 102,412 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 280.30%. The purchase prices were between $425.18 and $453.54, with an estimated average price of $441.59. The stock is now traded at around $447.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 21,772 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1946.85%. The purchase prices were between $48.36 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $49.98. The stock is now traded at around $50.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.79%. The holding were 123,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B (IGBH)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B by 998.83%. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 225,051 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF. The sale prices were between $58.27 and $64.45, with an estimated average price of $61.52.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

WJ Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $46.96 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $50.54.



Here is the complete portfolio of WJ Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. WJ Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WJ Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WJ Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WJ Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
