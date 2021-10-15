Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Transform Wealth, LLC Buys Powell Industries Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Amgen Inc, WestRock Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Transform Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Powell Industries Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Amgen Inc, WestRock Co, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Transform Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Transform Wealth, LLC owns 221 stocks with a total value of $860 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Transform Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/transform+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Transform Wealth, LLC
  1. Powell Industries Inc (POWL) - 2,534,155 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1493.01%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,311 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,052 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
  4. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July (PJUL) - 987,964 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 137,505 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July (PJUL)

Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $30.17, with an estimated average price of $29.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 987,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 368,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 100,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)

Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD . The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 242,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28. The stock is now traded at around $101.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 49,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)

Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 111,339 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Powell Industries Inc (POWL)

Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Powell Industries Inc by 1493.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 2,534,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 611.73%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $409.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 36,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 1420.59%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $155.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 75,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 1957.25%. The purchase prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44. The stock is now traded at around $189.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 45,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 367.43%. The purchase prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74. The stock is now traded at around $208.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $58.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 143,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)

Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.08 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $40.36.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.

Sold Out: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $172.22 and $188.21, with an estimated average price of $180.96.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6.

Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)

Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.77 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Transform Wealth, LLC. Also check out:

1. Transform Wealth, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Transform Wealth, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Transform Wealth, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Transform Wealth, LLC keeps buying
