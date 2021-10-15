Transform Wealth, LLC Buys Powell Industries Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Amgen Inc, WestRock Co

- New Purchases: PJUL, JMST, CVS, CAPE, NUE, MLPX, CWB, BSEP, IAC, IEI, PSEP, EEM, DFAC, TBF, PAPR, VCSH, XLB, CMCSA, SONY, ORCC, FOCS, KYN, PBD,
- Added Positions: POWL, VOO, XLK, XLY, GD, BMY, WMT, QDF, XLV, IJR, SMH, IEFA, VIG, IVE, SHY, XLI, SPY, ABBV, FPE, DIS, W, FDX, FB, TSM, URI, MU, C, NXPI, AMZN, XLF, SCHW, SPYV, ZTS, XLC, SCHP, OTIS, HD, FANG, DELL, KMX, ADM, ALLY, QCOM, PM, NKE, ICE, EXC, BKNG, T, AMT,
- Reduced Positions: AMGN, WRK, IWM, GM, OLED, EOG, IJH, FTNT, HON, VCR, INTC, XLE, DOW, QQQ, ACN, WHR, DHI, IVV, TMO, ATVI, CAT, HBI, JNJ, MSCI, GOOGL, CSCO, IPG, USB, VZ, ALL, AVGO, COST, DE, XOM, EFA, DVY, SJM, SPYG, VRSK, ABT, MO, AXP, AMP, CARR, CACC, CCI, DFS, DUK, ECL, EPD, FCX, AJG, GILD, HPQ, RSP, ITOT, PFF, IWN, IYW, LHX, LMT, LOW, MTCH, MDT, MRK, PAYX, PEP, PG, PLD, SPGI, SDY, SYK, TFC, UNP, ANGL, VOX, MMM, BK, CVX, CMG, INFO, INTU, IWD, IJK, IJJ, MCD, NFLX, NEE, ORLY, PKG, PSX, RSG, RPM, SCHB, SCHX, SHOP, SNA, VTI, VYM, VRSN, WMB, WWD,
- Sold Out: RDS.A, BRK.B, VAW, VEU, VST, KRE, EEFT, GSY, 4LRA, MINT, FIS, ANET, DOCU, ITW, KZIA,
- Powell Industries Inc (POWL) - 2,534,155 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1493.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,311 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.41%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,052 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%
- Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July (PJUL) - 987,964 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 137,505 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July. The purchase prices were between $29.41 and $30.17, with an estimated average price of $29.9. The stock is now traded at around $30.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 987,964 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.09, with an estimated average price of $51.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 368,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 100,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD (CAPE)
Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 12/10/2022 USD . The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $22.24, with an estimated average price of $21.52. The stock is now traded at around $21.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 242,407 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.04 and $126.17, with an estimated average price of $106.28. The stock is now traded at around $101.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 49,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX)
Transform Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.27 and $36.42, with an estimated average price of $34.47. The stock is now traded at around $39.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 111,339 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Powell Industries Inc (POWL)
Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Powell Industries Inc by 1493.01%. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $30.97, with an estimated average price of $27.01. The stock is now traded at around $26.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.79%. The holding were 2,534,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 611.73%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $409.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 36,177 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 1420.59%. The purchase prices were between $147.65 and $159.42, with an estimated average price of $154.06. The stock is now traded at around $155.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 75,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 1957.25%. The purchase prices were between $175.67 and $185.89, with an estimated average price of $181.44. The stock is now traded at around $189.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 45,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 367.43%. The purchase prices were between $184.09 and $204.4, with an estimated average price of $195.74. The stock is now traded at around $208.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 13,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
Transform Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 26.20%. The purchase prices were between $59.17 and $69.31, with an estimated average price of $65.87. The stock is now traded at around $58.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 143,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A)
Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $37.08 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $40.36.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $272.66 and $291.28, with an estimated average price of $280.85.Sold Out: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The sale prices were between $172.22 and $188.21, with an estimated average price of $180.96.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6.Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $16.77 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $18.5.Sold Out: SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)
Transform Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $59.55 and $68.61, with an estimated average price of $64.
