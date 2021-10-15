Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares S&P 100 ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Philip Morris International Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Roku Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 283 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcclarren+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 575,285 shares, 23.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 52,411 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.32%
  3. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 50,085 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 22,584 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 28,491 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%
New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GLOBAL X FDS (CATH)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $55.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Global Green Bond ETF (BGRN)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $55.49. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.56 and $151.34, with an estimated average price of $144.8. The stock is now traded at around $143.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 682 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.39 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.32%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $230.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 52,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.61%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $140.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,773 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 159.33%. The purchase prices were between $273.51 and $297.22, with an estimated average price of $286.13. The stock is now traded at around $288.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 278.63%. The purchase prices were between $42.25 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $44.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 96.07%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Sold Out: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $195.55 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $202.48.

Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.

Sold Out: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.67.

Sold Out: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $45.55.

Sold Out: John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.59 and $57.23, with an estimated average price of $55.76.



Here is the complete portfolio of McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
