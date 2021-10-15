McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Sells Philip Morris International Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares S&P 100 ETF

New Purchases: VSGX, CATH, BGRN, NUMV, VPU, CZA, ULST, XCEM, NUMG, PCF, GXF, NOBL, ISRG, HD, GM, FYBR, SHW, SKYY, UNH, DHR, ZION, HYLN, HOOD, EFV, DWAS, BX, F, FSMO, XOM, MAGA, CHPT, CHPT,

VSGX, CATH, BGRN, NUMV, VPU, CZA, ULST, XCEM, NUMG, PCF, GXF, NOBL, ISRG, HD, GM, FYBR, SHW, SKYY, UNH, DHR, ZION, HYLN, HOOD, EFV, DWAS, BX, F, FSMO, XOM, MAGA, CHPT, CHPT, Added Positions: VTI, ISTB, VB, VTV, VXUS, VWO, VBK, VO, NUSC, VNQ, VEU, VOT, VBR, VHT, MSFT, DSI, VEA, V, SPSM, ZTS, AMZN, MA, AMT, JNJ, NVT, MCD, T, VOD, BYND, BLK, DNP, FNB, FCG, PFD, HIW, IBM, IWS, IWR, PFF, VSS, JPM, SCHH, LMT, PRU, PEP,

VTI, ISTB, VB, VTV, VXUS, VWO, VBK, VO, NUSC, VNQ, VEU, VOT, VBR, VHT, MSFT, DSI, VEA, V, SPSM, ZTS, AMZN, MA, AMT, JNJ, NVT, MCD, T, VOD, BYND, BLK, DNP, FNB, FCG, PFD, HIW, IBM, IWS, IWR, PFF, VSS, JPM, SCHH, LMT, PRU, PEP, Reduced Positions: VIG, MGK, SPTM, IVV, VOO, PNC, SPYG, IWB, SPDW, IEMG, IEFA, ESGV, LLY, IJH, EFA, COST, BMY, VZ, NKTR, DOW, MO, SPYX, MMM, PYPL, VIGI, CSCO, TT,

VIG, MGK, SPTM, IVV, VOO, PNC, SPYG, IWB, SPDW, IEMG, IEFA, ESGV, LLY, IJH, EFA, COST, BMY, VZ, NKTR, DOW, MO, SPYX, MMM, PYPL, VIGI, CSCO, TT, Sold Out: PM, OEF, ROKU, AEM, SRLN, JHML, FPE, AUY, WPM, FSM, NG, WPRT, UEC, BHP, TRX, SU, OLLI, SA, TGP, RDS.B, ANIP, SSRM, SLB, SOUHY, SPPP, WY, TCEHY, TMQ, EGY, VREX, AMED, OU5A, BP, GOLD, CCL, C, CDE, NUGT, EGO, RAD, GERN, HMY, KHC, LCTX, NCMGY, NEM, OXY, REEMF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Philip Morris International Inc, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, iShares S&P 100 ETF, Roku Inc, John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 283 stocks with a total value of $128 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcclarren+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 575,285 shares, 23.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.91% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 52,411 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.32% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 50,085 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.27% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 22,584 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 28,491 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.83%

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.73 and $65.36, with an estimated average price of $63.57. The stock is now traded at around $63.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 10,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $52.67 and $56.46, with an estimated average price of $54.99. The stock is now traded at around $55.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 8,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Global Green Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $56.03, with an estimated average price of $55.49. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $37.85, with an estimated average price of $36.75. The stock is now traded at around $38.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.56 and $151.34, with an estimated average price of $144.8. The stock is now traded at around $143.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 682 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.39 and $40.45, with an estimated average price of $40.42. The stock is now traded at around $40.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,887 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.32%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $230.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 52,411 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.61%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $140.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,773 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF by 159.33%. The purchase prices were between $273.51 and $297.22, with an estimated average price of $286.13. The stock is now traded at around $288.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 278.63%. The purchase prices were between $42.25 and $45.47, with an estimated average price of $44.13. The stock is now traded at around $44.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 96.07%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $195.55 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $202.48.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $302.92 and $479.5, with an estimated average price of $377.12.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. The sale prices were between $37.58 and $46.6, with an estimated average price of $43.67.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $45.28 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $45.55.

McClarren Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $53.59 and $57.23, with an estimated average price of $55.76.