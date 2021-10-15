Elite Wealth Management, Inc. Buys iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fastly Inc

- New Purchases: QLTA, SSO, QLD, XM, MOMO,
- Added Positions: DASH, AMZN, MA, INTC, QCLN, NOW, ADSK, BA, CVX, FB, CRM, AMGN, OKTA, V, PYPL, FDX, SHOP, LYFT, SDVY, DOCU, ARKG, GOOG, BABA, NEM, ACN, COST, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, ASML, UNH, GOOGL, LIT, NVDA, SPGI, NEE, PDD, SGEN, ZTO,
- Sold Out: QQQ, FSLY, BIDU, EDU,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 6,818 shares, 55.42% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 230,499 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,117 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,529 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,767 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
Elite Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $57.39, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 32,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)
Elite Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $117.35 and $133.13, with an estimated average price of $126.4. The stock is now traded at around $129.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,023 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
Elite Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $77.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
Elite Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $42.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,059 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hello Group Inc (MOMO)
Elite Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hello Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $12.58. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)
Elite Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 78.17%. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $663.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 816 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Elite Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 35.27%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $207.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Elite Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 60.16%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $109.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Elite Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Elite Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.22 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $46.31.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
Elite Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Elite Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.
