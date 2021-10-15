Logo
Elite Wealth Management, Inc. Buys iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fastly Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Elite Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF, ProShares Ultra S&P500, ProShares Ultra QQQ, Qualtrics International Inc, Hello Group Inc, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Fastly Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Baidu Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elite Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Elite Wealth Management, Inc. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $528 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Elite Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elite+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Elite Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 6,818 shares, 55.42% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 230,499 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 204,117 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,529 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 6,767 shares, 3.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
New Purchase: iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA)

Elite Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $57.39, with an estimated average price of $56.94. The stock is now traded at around $56.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 32,551 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Elite Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $117.35 and $133.13, with an estimated average price of $126.4. The stock is now traded at around $129.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,023 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

Elite Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $83.07, with an estimated average price of $77.32. The stock is now traded at around $77.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 22,764 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)

Elite Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $42.29. The stock is now traded at around $43.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,059 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hello Group Inc (MOMO)

Elite Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hello Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.44 and $15.29, with an estimated average price of $12.58. The stock is now traded at around $12.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 26,959 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Elite Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 78.17%. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $663.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 816 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Elite Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 35.27%. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $207.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,068 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Elite Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 60.16%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $109.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Elite Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93.

Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)

Elite Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $39.22 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $46.31.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Elite Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

Sold Out: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Elite Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Baidu Inc. The sale prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of Elite Wealth Management, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Elite Wealth Management, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Elite Wealth Management, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elite Wealth Management, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elite Wealth Management, Inc. keeps buying
