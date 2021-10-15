Heritage Way Advisors, LLC Buys FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund, State Street Corporation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Merck Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, PLx Pharma Inc

New Purchases: QDEF, STT,

QDEF, STT, Added Positions: VEA, IJR, IJH, VSS, VWO, NOC, UPS, SPY, ABT, CVX, EMN, SCHF, SCHA, AAPL, SCHM, SCHE, SCHC,

VEA, IJR, IJH, VSS, VWO, NOC, UPS, SPY, ABT, CVX, EMN, SCHF, SCHA, AAPL, SCHM, SCHE, SCHC, Reduced Positions: MSFT, PLXP, SCHX, ADP, IWF,

MSFT, PLXP, SCHX, ADP, IWF, Sold Out: MRK, ESGE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund, State Street Corporation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Merck Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, PLx Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heritage Way Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heritage+way+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 112,178 shares, 20.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 266,674 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 71,815 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,712 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 23,399 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.15 and $56.25, with an estimated average price of $54.82. The stock is now traded at around $54.824300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $79.59 and $94.28, with an estimated average price of $87.03. The stock is now traded at around $92.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 22,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 41.22%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $445.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74.