Heritage Way Advisors, LLC Buys FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund, State Street Corporation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Merck Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, PLx Pharma Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Heritage Way Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund, State Street Corporation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Merck Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, PLx Pharma Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Heritage Way Advisors, LLC owns 68 stocks with a total value of $241 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Heritage Way Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heritage+way+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Heritage Way Advisors, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 112,178 shares, 20.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 266,674 shares, 5.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%
  3. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 71,815 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.08%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 23,712 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 23,399 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.20%
New Purchase: FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.15 and $56.25, with an estimated average price of $54.82. The stock is now traded at around $54.824300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 39,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $79.59 and $94.28, with an estimated average price of $87.03. The stock is now traded at around $92.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 22,406 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 41.22%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $445.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,069 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $71.68 and $78.83, with an estimated average price of $76.11.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF (ESGE)

Heritage Way Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF. The sale prices were between $40.74 and $44.79, with an estimated average price of $42.74.



