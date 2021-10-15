Wolff Wiese Magana Llc Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, NVIDIA Corp, AT&T Inc

New Purchases: PAUG, LEAD, GBOX, IGBH, PDBC, BAUG, NUVA, STX, RVNU, NIE, COIN, IAU, EMXC, RINF, BJUL, RYAN, BBBY, KARS, J, MELI, XLK, VXUS, PAVE, NANR, SMLV, PFXF, YOLO, CSL, CWAN, DAR, MIDU, IAC, IMAC, RWL, CLTL, ACWX, KTRA, KFY, LCID, OGN, TBF, PAWZ, RDS.A, SPDW, SPTM, STRC, PATH, VVV, FLTR, BSV, PFDRU, ACM, ALVR, ACC, DPW, AZO, AVAH, BTCY, BLDE, BCEI, BCEI, VTOL, FUN, CSGP, CTOS, DECK, DUOL, ETAC, EBAY, ETSY, FTCI, FMBI, FAN, DRIV, GNLN, HNST, IR, PMAR, PJUN, CVY, XMLV, SPMO, SPLV, ESGU, KKR, KEY, KNX, DNUT, LKQ, LMB, MGA, OLN, OHI, PLTR, PSXP, QSI, QTRX, RGA, RHI, RXST, SPYV, SPTL, SPTI, SPSM, TLRY, TLRY, UIS, URI, VMEO, WOW, XLNX, AMCR, ACGL, G, RKLY, LYB,

ITOT, LMT, CSCO, MPW, KMB, LPLA, F, VZ, OLO, BMY, IEFA, IXUS, V, CCI, AMGN, DKNG, UPST, WMT, SCZ, PEP, RESN, LTRN, SPAB, TRIP, DIS, IWM, ABBV, AXP, KO, CMCSA, DUK, GSBD, HUBS, ATVI, GOOG, QUAL, IQLT, MTCH, MRK, PYPL, UPS, VGK, MDT, ABNB, ANTM, AVLR, BSX, CRL, CMG, COP, DE, DOCU, EOG, FB, GS, GSHD, NTLA, IWN, IJR, MXI, SLV, JD, JNJ, MRNA, NFLX, PFE, CRM, XLE, SITE, TDOC, VTI, ZBRA, LIN, ARKK, SGOL, MO, ANSS, ATHM, BSY, WRB, BL, BA, BFAM, CDW, CI, CHE, COO, CPRT, CPNG, HACK, ELAN, EFX, EXPO, FICO, GSK, BAR, JKHY, IBKR, IXG, ILF, IEF, TLH, LQDH, FALN, IAGG, IVOL, LII, LPSN, MSCI, NKE, NDSN, ORGO, PM, HYS, POOL, ROL, ROOT, RDS.B, KRE, SMG, SWKS, SQ, TAK, TER, THO, U, HYEM, ANGL, VTEB, USFR, ALLE, ETN, AAL, AEP, AIG, BJ, BP, SAN, CSX, CCL, CEMI, CHWY, D, DCT, E, EW, EA, EME, ENB, EPD, GAIN, HMC, HST, HUYA, TIP, IYT, LQD, IXJ, KHC, LLY, LYG, LYFT, MPC, MAA, MDLZ, NTAP, NEE, NOK, NVS, OGE, PXD, PGR, PLD, QS, ROLL, REGN, SNY, SE, XLV, SRE, SONY, LUV, TSM, VBR, VMC, WPP, WMB, ZTS, APTV, NVT, ALC, AER, NXPI, Reduced Positions: SBUX, NVDA, T, VRTX, AAPL, PINS, MRVL, TJX, CRSR, VNQ, GDRX, GOOGL, CLSK, CVS, QCOM, ABT, MCHI, NUE, SNOW, BILL, QQQ, NSC, AMD, STZ, MS, ADBE, AMZN, GE, HD, PEJ, TLT, RTX, BNDX, VOO, BABA, BX, GSIT, GBIL, IJH, IEMG, NVAX, TGT, TSLA, VCR, AKAM, AMAT, BRK.B, COF, CVX, CTXS, EXAS, EXPI, FCN, FIS, IP, AGG, USMV, LHX, MA, LASR, NTNX, MINT, PRI, SPY, BND, WAB, WFC, JCI, GOLF, AAP, APD, ARE, LNT, ALSN, AMT, AMP, ACB, ADSK, BK, BDX, BMRN, BLNK, CIT, CMS, CZR, CAT, C, CL, COUP, DDOG, TACO, DAL, DXCM, DFS, DCI, DOW, MJ, EWBC, ECL, EIX, EQIX, EQH, EVRG, XOM, FDS, FDX, FNF, FHB, FISV, FE, FOXF, FCX, GIS, GM, GILD, GGG, ITW, INTC, IBM, IVV, MBB, EFAV, JPST, LOW, LAZR, MANH, MAR, MAS, MCK, MCHP, MU, MORN, NIO, NRG, NEM, JWN, NOC, NLOK, NUAN, OLLI, PPG, PANW, PNW, PRU, DGX, RS, BIL, SGEN, SSD, SO, SPLK, STT, SYY, TMUS, TXN, TMO, MMM, TTC, TFC, USB, UBER, ULTA, UL, VAW, VCIT, VTRS, WTS, WAL, ZBH, AON, TEAM, ACN, INFO, CB, ASML,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August, Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF, sells Starbucks Corp, NVIDIA Corp, AT&T Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolff Wiese Magana Llc. As of 2021Q3, Wolff Wiese Magana Llc owns 846 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,110 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,254 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 30,781 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 14,811 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.8% Visa Inc (V) - 13,311 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.94%

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.23 and $56.73, with an estimated average price of $55.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.287300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 15,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $29.77, with an estimated average price of $29.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 28,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in GreenBox POS. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $9.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 85,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,754 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $31.34 and $32.33, with an estimated average price of $31.81. The stock is now traded at around $32.108300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 965.26%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $365.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3400.70%. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 9,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 306.84%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,509 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 6134.86%. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 32,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 5876.27%. The purchase prices were between $127.58 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $172.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 71.55%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $133.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $32.23 and $41.31, with an estimated average price of $36.1.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45.

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.