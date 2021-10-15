Logo
Wolff Wiese Magana Llc Buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Starbucks Corp, NVIDIA Corp, AT&T Inc

insider
Oct 15, 2021
Investment company Wolff Wiese Magana Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, Lockheed Martin Corp, Cisco Systems Inc, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August, Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF, sells Starbucks Corp, NVIDIA Corp, AT&T Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wolff Wiese Magana Llc. As of 2021Q3, Wolff Wiese Magana Llc owns 846 stocks with a total value of $142 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wolff+wiese+magana+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WOLFF WIESE MAGANA LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,110 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.32%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,254 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 30,781 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.79%
  4. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 14,811 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.8%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 13,311 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.94%
New Purchase: Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.23 and $56.73, with an estimated average price of $55.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.287300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 15,259 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August (PAUG)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $29.77, with an estimated average price of $29.49. The stock is now traded at around $29.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 28,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GreenBox POS (GBOX)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in GreenBox POS. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $12.14, with an estimated average price of $9.6. The stock is now traded at around $7.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 85,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B (IGBH)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.89 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.13. The stock is now traded at around $25.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 18,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity (PDBC)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity. The purchase prices were between $18.68 and $21.1, with an estimated average price of $20.05. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,754 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (BAUG)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August. The purchase prices were between $31.34 and $32.33, with an estimated average price of $31.81. The stock is now traded at around $32.108300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 965.26%. The purchase prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11. The stock is now traded at around $365.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3400.70%. The purchase prices were between $96.98 and $103.59, with an estimated average price of $100.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 9,977 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 306.84%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 20,509 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Medical Properties Trust Inc by 6134.86%. The purchase prices were between $19.66 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $20.51. The stock is now traded at around $20.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 32,733 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc by 5876.27%. The purchase prices were between $127.58 and $161.13, with an estimated average price of $143.67. The stock is now traded at around $172.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,526 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 71.55%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $133.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,631 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $43.96 and $68.27, with an estimated average price of $52.47.

Sold Out: Sonos Inc (SONO)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Sonos Inc. The sale prices were between $32.23 and $41.31, with an estimated average price of $36.1.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $33.07, with an estimated average price of $28.7.

Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $367.4 and $515.48, with an estimated average price of $445.45.

Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)

Wolff Wiese Magana Llc sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.



