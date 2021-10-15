Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. Buys General Mills Inc, American Electric Power Co Inc, Unilever PLC, Sells 3M Co, Paychex Inc, Accenture PLC

- New Purchases: GIS, AMGN,
- Added Positions: AEP, UL, MRK, K, VZ, PNW, GSK, HDV, NJR, KO, XOM, PM, CVX, MO, USB, KMB, LMT, ABBV,
- Reduced Positions: SCHD, MMM, PFE, GPC, VYM, IBM, JNJ, PEG,
- Sold Out: PAYX, ACN, TJX,
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 1,119,291 shares, 30.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.4%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 171,152 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 231,606 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.43%
- Franklin Resources Inc (BEN) - 333,340 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.83%
- iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 98,975 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.84%
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 108,162 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. initiated holding in Amgen Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.27 and $248.7, with an estimated average price of $230.39. The stock is now traded at around $207.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,027 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 861.81%. The purchase prices were between $81.18 and $91.08, with an estimated average price of $87.31. The stock is now traded at around $83.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 76,002 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Unilever PLC (UL)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 188.09%. The purchase prices were between $53.95 and $60.15, with an estimated average price of $56.66. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 111,731 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $106.73 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $112.3.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $300 and $344.43, with an estimated average price of $325.26.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Keystone Financial Planning, Inc. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81.
