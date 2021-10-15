Logo
Sequent Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares S&P 100 ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sonic Healthcare

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Sequent Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P 100 ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sonic Healthcare, Kirby Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sequent Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Sequent Asset Management, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sequent Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sequent+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sequent Asset Management, LLC
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 73,676 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio.
  2. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 319,387 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  3. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 67,320 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 25,631 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 85,523 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29%
New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $419.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 5,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.31 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $48.8. The stock is now traded at around $49.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 22,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.85 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.54. The stock is now traded at around $158.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ideanomics Inc (IDEX)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ideanomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.91 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $1.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 845.47%. The purchase prices were between $195.55 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $202.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 13,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 132.67%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $445.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 5,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 101.88%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $117.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock (ONEQ)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $55.35 and $59.7, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 22,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $38.33 and $40.54, with an estimated average price of $39.77.

Sold Out: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Sold Out: Kirby Corp (KEX)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $55.5.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sequent Asset Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Sequent Asset Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Sequent Asset Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Sequent Asset Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Sequent Asset Management, LLC keeps buying
