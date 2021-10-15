Sequent Asset Management, LLC Buys iShares S&P 100 ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sonic Healthcare

New Purchases: VGT, FDLO, IWY, VEU, AZN, IDEX,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 100 ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF, iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Sonic Healthcare, Kirby Corp, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sequent Asset Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Sequent Asset Management, LLC owns 55 stocks with a total value of $90 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sequent Asset Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sequent+asset+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 73,676 shares, 12.17% of the total portfolio. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 319,387 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP) - 67,320 shares, 8.34% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 25,631 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.43% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 85,523 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.29%

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.54 and $428.41, with an estimated average price of $413.77. The stock is now traded at around $419.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 5,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.31 and $50.05, with an estimated average price of $48.8. The stock is now traded at around $49.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 22,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.85 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.54. The stock is now traded at around $158.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,994 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.96 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $62.6. The stock is now traded at around $62.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,352 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,248 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Ideanomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.91 and $2.78, with an estimated average price of $2.34. The stock is now traded at around $1.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 845.47%. The purchase prices were between $195.55 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $202.48. The stock is now traded at around $205.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 13,038 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 132.67%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $445.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 5,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 101.88%. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $117.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 6,006 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock by 35.04%. The purchase prices were between $55.35 and $59.7, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 22,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12. The stock is now traded at around $55.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $38.33 and $40.54, with an estimated average price of $39.77.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $45.24 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $49.03.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kirby Corp. The sale prices were between $47.96 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $55.5.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sequent Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74.