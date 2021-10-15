Intersect Capital LLC Buys Snap Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, General Motors Co, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: SNAP, LFMD, IT, RDS.B, BSM, SPR, LSXMK, INT, O, ON, HOLX, GE, BBWI, BUD, REG, JLL, COOP, MRNA, ATKR, ALLY, RRX, TROW, PANW, AZN, OMC, NLSN, EQIX, MOH, LPX, LVHI, LVS, AIG, AFG, ISRG, INVA, IMAC, THG, UPST, SCHW, TTE, NMTC, RJF, ORI, BCS, KFY, KMI, CINF, F, NLY, BDN, WIT, SMFG,
- Added Positions: EFR, SCHP, VTV, IWF, IVV, BABA, VNQ, PFF, C, HPQ, SPG, IWM, DVY, GOOGL, SDY, AMZN, QQQ, NVDA, RTX, BRK.B, ORCL, PM, VEA, GOOG, BAC, CVS, AAXJ, KIM, MCD, MSI, BPOP, SNOW, SYF, TSM, TGT, ESGV, ACN, BX, AVGO, DIS, DOW, EPD, ETSY, FTNT, LIT, HCA, HD, INTU, IDV, IWO, IWB, LHX, LKQ, MGP, NEE, WAT, WSM, ADBE, A, ALL, AMP, AMKR, ADI, ASML, AN, BLK, BKNG, BRX, CE, CMG, CMCSA, COP, DHR, DE, DELL, DAL, DUK, ETN, GNRC, GILD, GS, HSBC, IDXX, IP, IPG, PGX, SLV, IJR, IWN, IWP, KR, LH, LRCX, EL, LLY, LOW, LPLA, MU, NEM, NVO, PYPL, PNC, PSA, CRM, STX, XLE, XLF, XLI, NOW, SJM, SONY, LUV, SPY, SNX, SNPS, TMO, TRV, TSN, UNH, VBR, VYM, V, WY, YUM, ZBRA, ZTS, ZM, AXP, AMT, AON, APOG, ADSK, ADP, BDX, BXP, BLDR, CDNS, COF, CVX, CMA, DVA, DHC, DOCU, DOV, ECL, EW, ENLC, ESS, HIW, HMC, HON, IWD, JCI, KB, KFRC, LEN, LMT, LUMN, MAN, MRO, MDT, MHK, MCO, MS, NAVI, NMR, PKG, PLD, PWR, RS, RCII, RDS.A, SPGI, SHW, SO, SYK, TTWO, TJX, VTI, VXUS, VOYA, WMB,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, DFAT, T, CSCO, QCOM, AMD, JNJ, AMAT, VZ, UBER, VWO, GLD, EXC, MAR, COST, SBUX, EBAY, EA, IBM, NKE, ABNB, IEMG, WFC, VUG, NFLX, PEAK, XOM, BA, EFT, BBY, EMN, BMY, MRK, MGM, BSBR, CAT, NVS, PEP, PFE, MA, MMM, TSLA, DIA, BWA, SQ, STT, ED, VOD, DISCA, ARKK, DHT, MTZ, IJH, KO, KMB, CNO, MGA, WMT, UNP, UL, TXN, UMC, SYY, VEDL, WHR, VNO, VIAC, HST, APD, AMGN, NET, D, EOG, EQH, FIS, HBI, SF, LW, LIN, PLTR, PEB, PEG, PHM, RIO, RLJ,
- Sold Out: GM, ATVI, TKR, WU, NIO, WRK, USNA, SYKE, PH, HNI, GPS, WPF.U, CL, CCD, EAT, AVT, APTV, QRTEA, SAVA, EAF, CRBP, CHPT, CHPT,
For the details of Intersect Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intersect+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Intersect Capital LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 240,716 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,359 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 96,292 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 577,597 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
- CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 55,680 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 28,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)
Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $311.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: LifeMD Inc (LFMD)
Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in LifeMD Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.02 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $8.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.85 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $39.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)
Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Black Stone Minerals LP. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)
Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $43.95 and $50.1, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)
Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust by 84.54%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 194,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 93.83%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 386.08%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 40.18%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 66.40%. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $140.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 45.54%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.Sold Out: The Timken Co (TKR)
Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Timken Co. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $80.71, with an estimated average price of $74.39.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)
Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $22.1.Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)
Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $33.52, with an estimated average price of $27.67.
Here is the complete portfolio of Intersect Capital LLC. Also check out:
1. Intersect Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Intersect Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Intersect Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Intersect Capital LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment