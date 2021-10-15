Intersect Capital LLC Buys Snap Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, General Motors Co, Qualcomm Inc

San Ramon, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Snap Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, LifeMD Inc, sells AT&T Inc, General Motors Co, Qualcomm Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intersect Capital LLC. As of 2021Q3, Intersect Capital LLC owns 403 stocks with a total value of $584 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 240,716 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,359 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 96,292 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 577,597 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 55,680 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 28,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $311.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in LifeMD Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.02 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $8.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.85 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $39.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Black Stone Minerals LP. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $43.95 and $50.1, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust by 84.54%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 194,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 93.83%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 386.08%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 40.18%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 66.40%. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $140.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 45.54%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Timken Co. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $80.71, with an estimated average price of $74.39.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $22.1.

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $33.52, with an estimated average price of $27.67.