Intersect Capital LLC Buys Snap Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, General Motors Co, Qualcomm Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Intersect Capital LLC Buys Snap Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, General Motors Co, Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
San Ramon, CA, based Investment company Intersect Capital LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Snap Inc, Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, LifeMD Inc, sells AT&T Inc, General Motors Co, Qualcomm Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Applied Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Intersect Capital LLC. As of 2021Q3, Intersect Capital LLC owns 403 stocks with a total value of $584 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Intersect Capital LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/intersect+capital+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Intersect Capital LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 240,716 shares, 11.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.53%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 226,359 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.09%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 96,292 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  4. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 577,597 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
  5. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) - 55,680 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 28,810 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Gartner Inc (IT)

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $311.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,196 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: LifeMD Inc (LFMD)

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in LifeMD Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.02 and $11.59, with an estimated average price of $8.55. The stock is now traded at around $5.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $35.85 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $39.59. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,020 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Black Stone Minerals LP. The purchase prices were between $9.83 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $10.61. The stock is now traded at around $12.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Intersect Capital LLC initiated holding in Liberty SiriusXM Group. The purchase prices were between $43.95 and $50.1, with an estimated average price of $47.39. The stock is now traded at around $48.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,235 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust by 84.54%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 194,533 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 93.83%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 35,945 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 386.08%. The purchase prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $168.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 26,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 40.18%. The purchase prices were between $101.6 and $110.24, with an estimated average price of $105.46. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,903 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 66.40%. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $140.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,954 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Intersect Capital LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 45.54%. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $72.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 23,016 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Sold Out: The Timken Co (TKR)

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Timken Co. The sale prices were between $65.42 and $80.71, with an estimated average price of $74.39.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

Sold Out: The Western Union Co (WU)

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in The Western Union Co. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $22.1.

Sold Out: Gap Inc (GPS)

Intersect Capital LLC sold out a holding in Gap Inc. The sale prices were between $22.7 and $33.52, with an estimated average price of $27.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Intersect Capital LLC. Also check out:

1. Intersect Capital LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Intersect Capital LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Intersect Capital LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Intersect Capital LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider