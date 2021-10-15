Cohen Klingenstein LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells General Electric Co, United Parcel Service Inc, Prologis Inc

New Purchases: AMD, AMAT, STX, NOW, LRCX, MRNA, OGN, SRE, XEL, VREX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, ServiceNow Inc, sells General Electric Co, United Parcel Service Inc, Prologis Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Air Lease Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Klingenstein LLC. As of 2021Q3, Cohen Klingenstein LLC owns 232 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 482,293 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.41% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 614,008 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 352,640 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 735,244 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.71% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,427 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $112.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $131.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $1741 and $1816.3, with an estimated average price of $1768.92. The stock is now traded at around $1743.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $663.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $564.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $324.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cohen Klingenstein LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 162.41%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $445.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 482,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cohen Klingenstein LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 28.02%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $81.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 59,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cohen Klingenstein LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 142.22%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Cohen Klingenstein LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Cohen Klingenstein LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06.

Cohen Klingenstein LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $94.85 and $145.19, with an estimated average price of $116.48.

Cohen Klingenstein LLC sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $40.47 and $56.96, with an estimated average price of $50.69.