Cohen Klingenstein LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells General Electric Co, United Parcel Service Inc, Prologis Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Cohen Klingenstein LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, ServiceNow Inc, sells General Electric Co, United Parcel Service Inc, Prologis Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Air Lease Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cohen Klingenstein LLC. As of 2021Q3, Cohen Klingenstein LLC owns 232 stocks with a total value of $2.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cohen Klingenstein LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cohen+klingenstein+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cohen Klingenstein LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 482,293 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 162.41%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 614,008 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.04%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 352,640 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio.
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 735,244 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.71%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 33,427 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65%
New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $112.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81. The stock is now traded at around $131.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $1741 and $1816.3, with an estimated average price of $1768.92. The stock is now traded at around $1743.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $545.17 and $678.63, with an estimated average price of $605.78. The stock is now traded at around $663.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7. The stock is now traded at around $564.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $324.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,125 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 162.41%. The purchase prices were between $423.61 and $451.74, with an estimated average price of $439.92. The stock is now traded at around $445.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.89%. The holding were 482,293 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 28.02%. The purchase prices were between $74.19 and $86.48, with an estimated average price of $80.63. The stock is now traded at around $81.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 59,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Southern Co (SO)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 142.22%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $63.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $81.57 and $94.13, with an estimated average price of $87.06.

Sold Out: Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC sold out a holding in Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. The sale prices were between $94.85 and $145.19, with an estimated average price of $116.48.

Sold Out: Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC sold out a holding in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $40.47 and $56.96, with an estimated average price of $50.69.



