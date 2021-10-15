VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. Buys ISHARES TRUST, Bank of Montreal, Sells Union Pacific Corp

New Purchases: BMO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, Bank of Montreal, sells Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC.. As of 2021Q3, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $134 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 61,295 shares, 13.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.68% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 61,874 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 188,843 shares, 12.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.58% WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 522,823 shares, 12.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.02% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) - 143,588 shares, 10.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.08%

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. initiated holding in Bank of Montreal. The purchase prices were between $95.96 and $103.83, with an estimated average price of $100.72. The stock is now traded at around $107.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,287 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 66.44%. The purchase prices were between $61.98 and $66.61, with an estimated average price of $64.44. The stock is now traded at around $63.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 109,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES, INC. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07.