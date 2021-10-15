Insight Folios Inc Buys Consolidated Edison Inc, Black Hills Corp, Universal Corp, Sells Discover Financial Services, Target Corp, Qualcomm Inc

- New Purchases: BKH, UVV, PPL, FFTI, EQL, AG, FFTG, HLI, TSCO, WSO, HAS, DPZ, MGRC, HD, WD, COST, CNI, BIP, V, CME, RMT, AVGO, GRMN, WM, AMGN, ACN, BMY, MKC, VCSH, EXC, PEAK, DOC, CRWD, AXON, STAG, ZM, TSLA, STOR, NFLX, DLR, APPN, AMT, FVRR, TEAM, ABNB, SHOP, ENLC,
- Added Positions: ED, VZ, T, JNJ, GIS, CVX, MMP, SO, IBM, O, AAPL, OHI, ET, MO, VGR, DUK, EPD, MMM, XOM, ENB, ABBV, TD, MSFT, BEN, ADM, STWD, PSX, WMT, MCD, MDT, WBA, PEP, AOS, VFC, PPG, SYY, HRL, LEG, KMB, ITW, GPC, GD, AFL, APD, CL, KO, CLX, CINF, CAH, ABT, LOW, ADP, BLV, BSV, SWK, DOV, FRT, TROW, GWW,
- Reduced Positions: DFS, TGT, QCOM, PG, IVZ, KSS, NUE, EMR, IXUS, UNH,
- Sold Out: SPDW, AMZN, PRF, IWY, VWO,
For the details of Insight Folios Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/insight+folios+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Insight Folios Inc
- Nucor Corp (NUE) - 61,399 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.29%
- Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) - 243,858 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
- Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 93,621 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
- Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 231,638 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.69%
- Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 58,610 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.28 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $64.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 64,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Universal Corp (UVV)
Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Universal Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.28 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 81,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)
Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 136,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF (FFTI)
Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.01 and $24.31, with an estimated average price of $24.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 39,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL)
Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.95 and $104.12, with an estimated average price of $101.54. The stock is now traded at around $103.693600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)
Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.07 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $12.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 54,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 1300.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.16 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 60,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 93,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 178,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $161.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 80,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 87.05%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $144.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)
Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.Sold Out: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $150.85 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.54.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $155.35 and $165.12, with an estimated average price of $161.59.
