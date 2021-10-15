Logo
Insight Folios Inc Buys Consolidated Edison Inc, Black Hills Corp, Universal Corp, Sells Discover Financial Services, Target Corp, Qualcomm Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Insight Folios Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Consolidated Edison Inc, Black Hills Corp, Universal Corp, PPL Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Discover Financial Services, Target Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Invesco during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Folios Inc. As of 2021Q3, Insight Folios Inc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Insight Folios Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/insight+folios+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Insight Folios Inc
  1. Nucor Corp (NUE) - 61,399 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.29%
  2. Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) - 243,858 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
  3. Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 93,621 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19%
  4. Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 231,638 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.69%
  5. Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 58,610 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
New Purchase: Black Hills Corp (BKH)

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.28 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $64.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 64,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Universal Corp (UVV)

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Universal Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.28 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 81,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 136,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF (FFTI)

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.01 and $24.31, with an estimated average price of $24.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 39,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL)

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.95 and $104.12, with an estimated average price of $101.54. The stock is now traded at around $103.693600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.07 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $12.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 54,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 1300.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.16 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 60,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 93,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 178,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $161.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 80,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 87.05%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $144.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $150.85 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.54.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)

Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $155.35 and $165.12, with an estimated average price of $161.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Insight Folios Inc. Also check out:

1. Insight Folios Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Insight Folios Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Insight Folios Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Insight Folios Inc keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
