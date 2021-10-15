Insight Folios Inc Buys Consolidated Edison Inc, Black Hills Corp, Universal Corp, Sells Discover Financial Services, Target Corp, Qualcomm Inc

New Purchases: BKH, UVV, PPL, FFTI, EQL, AG, FFTG, HLI, TSCO, WSO, HAS, DPZ, MGRC, HD, WD, COST, CNI, BIP, V, CME, RMT, AVGO, GRMN, WM, AMGN, ACN, BMY, MKC, VCSH, EXC, PEAK, DOC, CRWD, AXON, STAG, ZM, TSLA, STOR, NFLX, DLR, APPN, AMT, FVRR, TEAM, ABNB, SHOP, ENLC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Consolidated Edison Inc, Black Hills Corp, Universal Corp, PPL Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, sells Discover Financial Services, Target Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Invesco during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Insight Folios Inc. As of 2021Q3, Insight Folios Inc owns 118 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Insight Folios Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/insight+folios+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nucor Corp (NUE) - 61,399 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.29% Starwood Property Trust Inc (STWD) - 243,858 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 93,621 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.19% Invesco Ltd (IVZ) - 231,638 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 24.69% Emerson Electric Co (EMR) - 58,610 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Black Hills Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.28 and $72.59, with an estimated average price of $68.19. The stock is now traded at around $64.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 64,188 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Universal Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.28 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 81,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $30.46, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 136,338 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in Formula Folios Tactical Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.01 and $24.31, with an estimated average price of $24.17. The stock is now traded at around $23.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 39,489 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.95 and $104.12, with an estimated average price of $101.54. The stock is now traded at around $103.693600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Insight Folios Inc initiated holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.07 and $15.65, with an estimated average price of $12.95. The stock is now traded at around $12.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 54,558 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 1300.39%. The purchase prices were between $72.16 and $78.25, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $74.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.25%. The holding were 60,651 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 93,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 29.02%. The purchase prices were between $26.96 and $29.23, with an estimated average price of $27.83. The stock is now traded at around $25.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 178,864 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 24.15%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $161.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,215 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $60.86, with an estimated average price of $59.09. The stock is now traded at around $62.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 80,176 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Insight Folios Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 87.05%. The purchase prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22. The stock is now traded at around $144.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 7,003 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $35.68 and $38.17, with an estimated average price of $37.13.

Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $150.85 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.54.

Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26.

Insight Folios Inc sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $155.35 and $165.12, with an estimated average price of $161.59.