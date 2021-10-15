Logo
Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys AllianceBernstein Holding LP, iShares Global Tech ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vertiv Holdings Co, NovoCure

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Winston-salem, NC, based Investment company Sheets Smith Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys AllianceBernstein Holding LP, iShares Global Tech ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vertiv Holdings Co, NovoCure, Regis Corp, Investors Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheets Smith Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 363 stocks with a total value of $734 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sheets+smith+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 55,346 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 233,240 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36%
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 127,433 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  4. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 159,200 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2%
  5. Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 332,656 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
New Purchase: AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $44.35 and $52.37, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $52.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 46,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.94 and $44.94, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $43.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology I (KEMQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology I. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.286100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $112.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $403.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 475.07%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 226,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 98.16%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 348.92%. The purchase prices were between $60.48 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $63.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 26,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 203.80%. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $24.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 39,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in ImmunityBio Inc by 38.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.17 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 121,923 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $23.55 and $28.59, with an estimated average price of $26.61.

Sold Out: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $194.55, with an estimated average price of $151.5.

Sold Out: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39.

Sold Out: Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Sold Out: Regis Corp (RGS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Regis Corp. The sale prices were between $3.48 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $6.58.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

