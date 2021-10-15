Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys AllianceBernstein Holding LP, iShares Global Tech ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vertiv Holdings Co, NovoCure

New Purchases: AB, CALF, OHI, AMD, KEMQ, LULU, VDE, VBR, SNAP, GLTR, PXH, VRIG, PLTR, TVTY, MIME, SPTI, LSI, AMRS, JMST, GSBD, HYGV, DFAX, CYBR,

AB, CALF, OHI, AMD, KEMQ, LULU, VDE, VBR, SNAP, GLTR, PXH, VRIG, PLTR, TVTY, MIME, SPTI, LSI, AMRS, JMST, GSBD, HYGV, DFAX, CYBR, Added Positions: IXN, EPD, SUB, KOMP, PFFA, V, IBRX, ICSH, JPST, RSP, NOW, SCHO, RAVI, PFE, XOM, CRWD, ABTX, NVDA, VEA, OSTK, PFXF, MRK, SCHF, SCHM, SPTM, JPM, VIG, IWM, IHDG, PRF, FDX, VAW, MINT, SRLN, CVX, WFC, FIVG, FTSM, XLV, TFC, RCD, SCHA, LQD, VFH, VIS, SCHE, MGC, VTI, CSCO, EMLP, AGG,

IXN, EPD, SUB, KOMP, PFFA, V, IBRX, ICSH, JPST, RSP, NOW, SCHO, RAVI, PFE, XOM, CRWD, ABTX, NVDA, VEA, OSTK, PFXF, MRK, SCHF, SCHM, SPTM, JPM, VIG, IWM, IHDG, PRF, FDX, VAW, MINT, SRLN, CVX, WFC, FIVG, FTSM, XLV, TFC, RCD, SCHA, LQD, VFH, VIS, SCHE, MGC, VTI, CSCO, EMLP, AGG, Reduced Positions: VCSH, FB, VWO, AAPL, GOOG, CPRT, NKE, GPN, ARKK, IVV, MSFT, BABA, IQV, TSCO, XSOE, AMZN, VCIT, USMC, SCHD, JNJ, SLV, SBUX, KMX, T, DBEF, FISV, CAI, NESR, IAU, IWF, SO, FDIS, FIVE, DUK, QUS, SPIB, FNV, BAC, SPLG, IGIB, WMT, BND, ULTA, UBSI, KMI, SLYV, SPSB, VTEB, WAT, PM, AMBA, DE, ORI, COP, ABT, RY, LNG, GTLS, SCHW, BX, LMT, IRM, MCD, NFLX, QRVO, SPHY, GMF, TROW, TXN, EFG, DIS, DSGX, AVTR, FND, D, XMLV, ENPH, IJR, DLR, FANG,

VCSH, FB, VWO, AAPL, GOOG, CPRT, NKE, GPN, ARKK, IVV, MSFT, BABA, IQV, TSCO, XSOE, AMZN, VCIT, USMC, SCHD, JNJ, SLV, SBUX, KMX, T, DBEF, FISV, CAI, NESR, IAU, IWF, SO, FDIS, FIVE, DUK, QUS, SPIB, FNV, BAC, SPLG, IGIB, WMT, BND, ULTA, UBSI, KMI, SLYV, SPSB, VTEB, WAT, PM, AMBA, DE, ORI, COP, ABT, RY, LNG, GTLS, SCHW, BX, LMT, IRM, MCD, NFLX, QRVO, SPHY, GMF, TROW, TXN, EFG, DIS, DSGX, AVTR, FND, D, XMLV, ENPH, IJR, DLR, FANG, Sold Out: VRT, NVCR, RGS, ZEN, ISBC, MU, PGTI, GRWG, OLED, XLU, TSC, ITE, SRVR, USMV, ITW, HALO, GE,

Winston-salem, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AllianceBernstein Holding LP, iShares Global Tech ETF, Enterprise Products Partners LP, SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vertiv Holdings Co, NovoCure, Regis Corp, Investors Bancorp Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sheets Smith Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 363 stocks with a total value of $734 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SHEETS SMITH WEALTH MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sheets+smith+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 55,346 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 233,240 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.36% PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 127,433 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 159,200 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.2% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 332,656 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in AllianceBernstein Holding LP. The purchase prices were between $44.35 and $52.37, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $52.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 46,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.94 and $44.94, with an estimated average price of $43.16. The stock is now traded at around $43.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,121 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.96 and $37.5, with an estimated average price of $34.43. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in KraneShares Emerging Markets Consumer Technology I. The purchase prices were between $26.55 and $33.22, with an estimated average price of $29.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.286100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,242 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $112.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $403.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Global Tech ETF by 475.07%. The purchase prices were between $56.11 and $60.64, with an estimated average price of $58.53. The stock is now traded at around $58.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 33,429 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 40.28%. The purchase prices were between $21.3 and $24.6, with an estimated average price of $22.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 226,742 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 98.16%. The purchase prices were between $107.5 and $107.9, with an estimated average price of $107.75. The stock is now traded at around $107.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,436 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 348.92%. The purchase prices were between $60.48 and $66.35, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $63.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 26,630 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 203.80%. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $25.24, with an estimated average price of $24.92. The stock is now traded at around $25.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 39,479 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management added to a holding in ImmunityBio Inc by 38.31%. The purchase prices were between $9.17 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $11.05. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 121,923 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The sale prices were between $23.55 and $28.59, with an estimated average price of $26.61.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in NovoCure Ltd. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $194.55, with an estimated average price of $151.5.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Zendesk Inc. The sale prices were between $115.3 and $150.84, with an estimated average price of $129.39.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Investors Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $12.74 and $15.42, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Regis Corp. The sale prices were between $3.48 and $9.49, with an estimated average price of $6.58.

Sheets Smith Wealth Management sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15.