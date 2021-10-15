Fortem Financial Group, Llc Buys Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF, Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF, General Electric Co, Sells The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Piedmont Lithium Inc

- New Purchases: EWRE, BTEC, WFC, SHV, PLL, CAR, JEPI, LAC, SIVB, NFLX,
- Added Positions: GE, MS, BAC, VO, AMJ, AON, KLAC, FANG, SPGI, TXN, ET, EA, DPZ, LLY, REGN, AVGO, MRK, MCHP, QCOM, ORLY, WYNN, INCY, MCO, NSC, XLF, SRE, WHR, RIG, EBAY, TFC, AMZN, CRWD, VRSN, BA, AZO, UNP, PRU, ALLE, PEG, WBA, RTX, STT, UL, UGI, BLD, SHW, SPG, TEVA, FCX, ABT, MO, AMT, CHD, CPRT, DKNG, ETN, EFX, FMC, F, PNC, GNRC, HAS, HBAN, INFO, LYB, MNST, NVS, OHI, PM, HCA, LKQ, STZ, AMAT,
- Reduced Positions: XLE, CNP, FISV, VLO, AAPL, WMT, ALL, VTWO, CRM, MTG, GOLD, CPE, TSLA, NVDA, MSFT, TMO, PFE, PFF, OXY, PYPL, CSCO, MA, DIS, IBM, COST, DHR, UNM, CF, DIA, CCL, XLV, HLT, ROP, ROKU, PHM, IWB, LOW, MRO, SWK, HST, FFWM, VNQ, MCK,
- Sold Out: 6S3, BABA,
For the details of FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fortem+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. FR SP ETN REDEEM 24/05/2024 U (AMJ) - 268,910 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.54%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 12,396 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 78,831 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO) - 47,470 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,553 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.41 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $37.82. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 102,202 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (BTEC)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.24 and $61.42, with an estimated average price of $56.54. The stock is now traded at around $54.531000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 12,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,859 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.46 and $110.49, with an estimated average price of $110.48. The stock is now traded at around $110.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,219 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.32 and $77.8, with an estimated average price of $58.46. The stock is now traded at around $60.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 107.90%. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $104.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,288 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 120.38%. The purchase prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05. The stock is now traded at around $102.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 9,161 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 67.85%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 24,506 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 57.54%. The purchase prices were between $229.3 and $249.17, with an estimated average price of $241.14. The stock is now traded at around $247.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,601 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc added to a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd by 20.37%. The purchase prices were between $78.77 and $122.4, with an estimated average price of $99.08. The stock is now traded at around $90.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Piedmont Lithium Inc (6S3)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Piedmont Lithium Inc. The sale prices were between $41.99 and $66.53, with an estimated average price of $49.35.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Fortem Financial Group, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC. Also check out:
1. FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FORTEM FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment