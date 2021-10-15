WT Wealth Management Buys Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Sells Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co

New Purchases: EPRF, COM, PTBD, PAVE, QLV, FLLV, PFFD, COIN, TFLO, IDHQ, BSCM, BSCN, BSCO, XLP, CRWD, VB, VFVA, SHOP, SUSC, BSJM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, sells Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Airbnb Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WT Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, WT Wealth Management owns 122 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 242,564 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09% iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 255,936 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.74% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 268,225 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62% BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 159,206 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24% Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 110,629 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.29%

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $24.31, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 215,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $32.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 161,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 148,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 81,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 33,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 28,287 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 204.29%. The purchase prices were between $60.84 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $62.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 110,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $165.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 26,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 47.74%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 27.16%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 48,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 38.53%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $47.19 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $49.62.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $137.79 and $171.99, with an estimated average price of $154.59.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67.

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35.