WT Wealth Management Buys Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Sells Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company WT Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF, Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, sells Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF, Expedia Group Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Airbnb Inc, Alaska Air Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WT Wealth Management. As of 2021Q3, WT Wealth Management owns 122 stocks with a total value of $259 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WT Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wt+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WT Wealth Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 242,564 shares, 9.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.09%
  2. iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG) - 255,936 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.74%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 268,225 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.62%
  4. BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) - 159,206 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24%
  5. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 110,629 shares, 2.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.29%
New Purchase: Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.89 and $24.31, with an estimated average price of $24.15. The stock is now traded at around $24.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 215,527 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $31.68, with an estimated average price of $30.66. The stock is now traded at around $32.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 161,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.07 and $27.66, with an estimated average price of $27.45. The stock is now traded at around $27.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 148,084 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $26.36. The stock is now traded at around $26.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 81,511 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (QLV)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.46 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 33,046 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF (FLLV)

WT Wealth Management initiated holding in Franklin Liberty US Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.7 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $48.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 28,287 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 204.29%. The purchase prices were between $60.84 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $62.98. The stock is now traded at around $62.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 110,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4. The stock is now traded at around $165.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 26,708 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 47.74%. The purchase prices were between $97.33 and $103.79, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $102.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 12,605 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 27.16%. The purchase prices were between $34.96 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 48,862 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 38.53%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 30,638 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

WT Wealth Management added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $80.05 and $87.47, with an estimated average price of $83.8. The stock is now traded at around $85.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,281 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF. The sale prices were between $47.19 and $52.38, with an estimated average price of $49.62.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $137.79 and $171.99, with an estimated average price of $154.59.

Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $47.36 and $53.86, with an estimated average price of $50.53.

Sold Out: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Airbnb Inc. The sale prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79.

Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $52.83 and $61.43, with an estimated average price of $57.67.

Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

WT Wealth Management sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of WT Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. WT Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. WT Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WT Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WT Wealth Management keeps buying

