City Holding Co Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Charleston, WV, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, CSX Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Campbell Soup Co, Exelon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, City Holding Co. As of 2021Q3, City Holding Co owns 494 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,687 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30% City Holding Co (CHCO) - 293,910 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,798 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,866 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,016 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%

City Holding Co initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

City Holding Co initiated holding in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $102.1, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $96.355200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

City Holding Co initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

City Holding Co initiated holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH). The purchase prices were between $27.94 and $32.51, with an estimated average price of $30.24. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.

City Holding Co initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $67.44 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $70.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

City Holding Co initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $266.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.95%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 75,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

City Holding Co added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 313.09%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 149,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.49%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $45.4. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 88,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

City Holding Co added to a holding in CSX Corp by 215.59%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 47,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

City Holding Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 138.90%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $582.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

City Holding Co added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4278.91%. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $303.93 and $337, with an estimated average price of $323.43.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.07 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $17.35.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity. The sale prices were between $5.15 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $7.2.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in State Auto Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $16.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $46.97.

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $25.52 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $26.2.