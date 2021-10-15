Logo
City Holding Co Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charleston, WV, based Investment company City Holding Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, CSX Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck Inc, First Trust Capital Strength ETF, Campbell Soup Co, Exelon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, City Holding Co. As of 2021Q3, City Holding Co owns 494 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CITY HOLDING CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/city+holding+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CITY HOLDING CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 169,687 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
  2. City Holding Co (CHCO) - 293,910 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,798 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 62,866 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.47%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,016 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19%
New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

City Holding Co initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $49.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL)

City Holding Co initiated holding in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.48 and $102.1, with an estimated average price of $98.52. The stock is now traded at around $96.355200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,485 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The purchase prices were between $32.95 and $37.26, with an estimated average price of $35.04. The stock is now traded at around $37.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH) (PEBO)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Peoples Bancorp Inc (Marietta OH). The purchase prices were between $27.94 and $32.51, with an estimated average price of $30.24. The stock is now traded at around $32.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,665 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $67.44 and $71.65, with an estimated average price of $70.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

City Holding Co initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $257.41 and $401.12, with an estimated average price of $337.35. The stock is now traded at around $266.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.95%. The purchase prices were between $125.24 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $127.65. The stock is now traded at around $128.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 75,815 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

City Holding Co added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 313.09%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $20.68, with an estimated average price of $20.52. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 149,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

City Holding Co added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.49%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $45.4. The stock is now traded at around $45.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 88,441 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

City Holding Co added to a holding in CSX Corp by 215.59%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 47,784 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

City Holding Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 138.90%. The purchase prices were between $509.53 and $609.78, with an estimated average price of $548.6. The stock is now traded at around $582.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,573 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

City Holding Co added to a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4278.91%. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $35.09, with an estimated average price of $32.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in First Trust Capital Strength ETF. The sale prices were between $74.82 and $79.76, with an estimated average price of $77.79.

Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $303.93 and $337, with an estimated average price of $323.43.

Sold Out: (PFBI)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.07 and $18.37, with an estimated average price of $17.35.

Sold Out: BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity (BGIO)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity. The sale prices were between $5.15 and $9.38, with an estimated average price of $7.2.

Sold Out: State Auto Financial Corp (STFC)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in State Auto Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $16.59 and $51.24, with an estimated average price of $46.97.

Sold Out: Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT)

City Holding Co sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $25.52 and $26.5, with an estimated average price of $26.2.



Here is the complete portfolio of CITY HOLDING CO. Also check out:

1. CITY HOLDING CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. CITY HOLDING CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CITY HOLDING CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CITY HOLDING CO keeps buying

