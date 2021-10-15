Spirit Of America Management Corp Buys CyrusOne Inc, Public Storage, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells , Shell Midstream Partners LP, Johnson & Johnson

- New Purchases: IRM, SH,
- Added Positions: CONE, PSA, SPG, CRWD, EQIX, INVH, AMH, AMT, AVB, GLPI, CCI, WES, COR, MRNA, EQR, ESS, PAA, AMZN, SKT, PXD, DCP, O, ARE, FRT, DHI, DIS, MGP, DOC, PEAK, ADC, MAA, BRX, CPT, UBER, STZ, WELL, TOL, FCPT, HTA, REG, MPC, NNN, LSI, LEN, EVA, MRO, BSM, PPL, UPS, BXP, PG, MO, PFE, ELS, COST, BRK.B, HPP, WY, VTR, UDR, HST, PK, KIM, MPW,
- Reduced Positions: KMI, MPLX, SHLX, WDAY, JNJ, HASI, ENB, D, HD, AAPL, NFLX, OKE, AXP, V, USAC, EPD, UGI, UNH, HPQ, CMCSA, VRTX, QCOM, ET, BX, BKR, MA, HUM, CTSH, COLD,
- Sold Out: QTS,
- MPLX LP (MPLX) - 519,516 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 543,782 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 104,470 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio.
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 120,590 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.
- Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 562,441 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)
Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 74,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Public Storage (PSA)
Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Public Storage by 113.79%. The purchase prices were between $296.74 and $331.04, with an estimated average price of $313.87. The stock is now traded at around $319.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 28.70%. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $140.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 495.00%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 39.35%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)
Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $210.51 and $233.02, with an estimated average price of $224.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (QTS)
Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.
