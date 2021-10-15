Logo
Spirit Of America Management Corp Buys CyrusOne Inc, Public Storage, Simon Property Group Inc, Sells , Shell Midstream Partners LP, Johnson & Johnson

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Spirit Of America Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys CyrusOne Inc, Public Storage, Simon Property Group Inc, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, sells , Shell Midstream Partners LP, Johnson & Johnson, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, HP Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spirit Of America Management Corp. As of 2021Q3, Spirit Of America Management Corp owns 241 stocks with a total value of $464 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spirit+of+america+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. MPLX LP (MPLX) - 519,516 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.88%
  2. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 543,782 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.74%
  3. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 104,470 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio.
  4. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 120,590 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio.
  5. Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) - 562,441 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18%
New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.42 and $49.45, with an estimated average price of $45.04. The stock is now traded at around $44.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 13,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Spirit Of America Management Corp initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $14.5 and $15.5, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 34.24%. The purchase prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23. The stock is now traded at around $77.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 74,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Public Storage (PSA)

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Public Storage by 113.79%. The purchase prices were between $296.74 and $331.04, with an estimated average price of $313.87. The stock is now traded at around $319.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Simon Property Group Inc by 28.70%. The purchase prices were between $117.19 and $136.42, with an estimated average price of $130.23. The stock is now traded at around $140.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 27,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 495.00%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 39.35%. The purchase prices were between $37.54 and $42.47, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 47,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Spirit Of America Management Corp added to a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $210.51 and $233.02, with an estimated average price of $224.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,340 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (QTS)

Spirit Of America Management Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $77.23 and $77.95, with an estimated average price of $77.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SPIRIT OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying
insider