Peoples Financial Services Corp. Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Facebook Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells NBT Bancorp Inc, Norwood Financial Corp, Schlumberger

- New Purchases: OGN, COIN, LCID, MVST, SOFI, SOFI,
- Added Positions: PFIS, GS, FB, VOO, HD, APD, VXF, QCOM, MRK, CSX, XLU, VB, AMZN, VO, VXUS, CMCSA, XLRE, XLK, GOOGL, VNQ, BAC, STT, XLC, NFLX, XLF, XLV, DIS, NKE, XLI, XLY, XLP, PSEC, LOW,
- Reduced Positions: NBTB, USB, AAPL, BAX, NSC, MCHP, T, PPL, NWFL, MSFT, MA, FAST, ADI, CVX, PG, SLB, DE, BRK.B, SBUX, GOOG, AWK, ADP, ABBV, GIS, FDX, XOM, XLE, EMR, BMY, CSCO, KO, CL, COP, BA, D, SYY, ENB, XYL, PYPL, VOD, ORCL, TSLA, NVS, ZBH, AMGN, DUK, DD, ECL, EXC, EXPD, GSK, INTC, IBM, LMT, AXP, RF, XLB, K, ALC, WY, DFS, CTVA,
- Sold Out: CCIV, IP, KEYS, RDS.B, ALLE, AEL, MTB, RJF, THCB, WMB,
For the details of PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peoples+financial+services+corp./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
- Visa Inc (V) - 77,553 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio.
- Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) - 353,024 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,493 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,133 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 44,898 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $280.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Microvast Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $7.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $19.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $19.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 4000.00%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $406.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Facebook Inc (FB)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 202.04%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $324.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 830.00%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $409.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CSX Corp (CSX)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $35.85 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $39.59.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.15 and $181.46, with an estimated average price of $167.84.Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $27.36 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $31.22.Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71.
Here is the complete portfolio of PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.. Also check out:
1. PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment