Peoples Financial Services Corp. Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Facebook Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells NBT Bancorp Inc, Norwood Financial Corp, Schlumberger

Hallstead, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Facebook Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, CSX Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells NBT Bancorp Inc, Norwood Financial Corp, Schlumberger, Churchill Capital Corp IV, International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peoples Financial Services Corp.. As of 2021Q3, Peoples Financial Services Corp. owns 286 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Visa Inc (V) - 77,553 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio. Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) - 353,024 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,493 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,133 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 44,898 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $280.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Microvast Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $7.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $19.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 4000.00%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $406.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 202.04%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $324.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 830.00%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $409.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $35.85 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $39.59.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.15 and $181.46, with an estimated average price of $167.84.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $27.36 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71.