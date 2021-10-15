Peoples Financial Services Corp. Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Facebook Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells NBT Bancorp Inc, Norwood Financial Corp, Schlumberger

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Facebook Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Sells NBT Bancorp Inc, Norwood Financial Corp, Schlumberger

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hallstead, PA, based Investment company Peoples Financial Services Corp. (Current Portfolio) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Facebook Inc, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, CSX Corp, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, sells NBT Bancorp Inc, Norwood Financial Corp, Schlumberger, Churchill Capital Corp IV, International Paper Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Peoples Financial Services Corp.. As of 2021Q3, Peoples Financial Services Corp. owns 286 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/peoples+financial+services+corp./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 77,553 shares, 7.29% of the total portfolio.
  2. Peoples Financial Services Corp (PFIS) - 353,024 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.95%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,493 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,133 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.04%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 44,898 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.63 and $35.64, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $280.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Microvast Holdings Inc (MVST)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Microvast Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.02 and $13.7, with an estimated average price of $9.84. The stock is now traded at around $7.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $19.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lucid Group Inc (LCID)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in Lucid Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.79 and $26.83, with an estimated average price of $22.57. The stock is now traded at around $24.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.75 and $18.25, with an estimated average price of $15.7. The stock is now traded at around $19.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 4000.00%. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $406.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 3,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 202.04%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $324.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 3,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 830.00%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $409.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 930 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CSX Corp (CSX)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in CSX Corp by 200.00%. The purchase prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $34.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF by 29.65%. The purchase prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84. The stock is now traded at around $65.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,951 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,022 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: International Paper Co (IP)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in International Paper Co. The sale prices were between $52.29 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.71.

Sold Out: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $35.85 and $44.27, with an estimated average price of $39.59.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.

Sold Out: Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $153.15 and $181.46, with an estimated average price of $167.84.

Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $27.36 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $31.22.

Sold Out: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. sold out a holding in M&T Bank Corp. The sale prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.. Also check out:

1. PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider