Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: EMXC,

EMXC, Added Positions: VYM, VUG, VOT,

VYM, VUG, VOT, Reduced Positions: IVV, VOO, VB, VO, SPY, VWO, BSV, SDY, VTI, VEA,

IVV, VOO, VB, VO, SPY, VWO, BSV, SDY, VTI, VEA, Sold Out: IEMG, IEFA, IWV, GM, BIV, VLO, IJR, OHI, NODK, T, BLV, SO, ENB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/asset+allocation+%26+management+company%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 910,000 shares, 30.37% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 161,586 shares, 21.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 209,548 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,826 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 14,967 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.15%

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $251.09 and $268.14, with an estimated average price of $261.04.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27.

Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7.