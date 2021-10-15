Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

- New Purchases: EMXC,
- Added Positions: VYM, VUG, VOT,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, VOO, VB, VO, SPY, VWO, BSV, SDY, VTI, VEA,
- Sold Out: IEMG, IEFA, IWV, GM, BIV, VLO, IJR, OHI, NODK, T, BLV, SO, ENB,
Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC's top 5 holdings:
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 910,000 shares, 30.37% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 161,586 shares, 21.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.05%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 209,548 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.56%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 20,826 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 14,967 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 57.15%
Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.63 and $63.52, with an estimated average price of $61.64. The stock is now traded at around $62.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,634 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07.Sold Out: iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)
Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 3000 ETF. The sale prices were between $251.09 and $268.14, with an estimated average price of $261.04.Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)
Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $48.18 and $59.11, with an estimated average price of $53.17.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $89.27 and $91.04, with an estimated average price of $90.27.Sold Out: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)
Asset Allocation & Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $60.2 and $78.07, with an estimated average price of $66.7.
