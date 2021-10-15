Stock Dividend Fund, Inc. Buys Prudential Financial Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Altria Group Inc, Sells Bank of America Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Cisco Systems Inc

New Purchases: PRU, KHC, MO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prudential Financial Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, Altria Group Inc, Universal Corp, sells Bank of America Corp, Caterpillar Inc, Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stock Dividend Fund, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Stock Dividend Fund, Inc. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $31 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 35,518 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 11,773 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.6% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 36,576 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) - 14,395 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. New Position The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 40,930 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. New Position

Stock Dividend Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.71 and $108.01, with an estimated average price of $103.08. The stock is now traded at around $110.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.89%. The holding were 14,395 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Dividend Fund, Inc. initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $36.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 40,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Dividend Fund, Inc. initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33. The stock is now traded at around $48.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.49%. The holding were 30,546 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Dividend Fund, Inc. added to a holding in Universal Corp by 26.96%. The purchase prices were between $47.28 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $50.85. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 29,174 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Stock Dividend Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31.

Stock Dividend Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Stock Dividend Fund, Inc. sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.