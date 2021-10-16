AdvisorNet Financial, Inc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company AdvisorNet Financial, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, sells Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvisorNet Financial, Inc. As of 2021Q3, AdvisorNet Financial, Inc owns 1930 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AdvisorNet Financial, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisornet+financial%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AdvisorNet Financial, Inc
  1. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 1,132,351 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.77%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,028,892 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%
  3. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 270,114 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 522,326 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,187 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.21%
New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 697,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 270,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 440,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.91 and $115.37, with an estimated average price of $112.16. The stock is now traded at around $115.717900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 53,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $76.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 78,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $52.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 96,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 378.73%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $409.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1105.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 75,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $285.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 52,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 40,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3511.33%. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $105.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 177.96%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $115.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $51.31 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $59.03.

Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $355.11 and $386.84, with an estimated average price of $376.82.

Sold Out: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.04.

Sold Out: Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $36.96 and $48.79, with an estimated average price of $41.99.

Sold Out: (MBG)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64.

Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 73.7%. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $843.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 7,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.99%. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3409.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 2,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 49.46%. The sale prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $428.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 18,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.07%. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $304.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 75,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 63.29%. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2827.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 1,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 61.5%. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $168.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 18,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of AdvisorNet Financial, Inc. Also check out:

1. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AdvisorNet Financial, Inc keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider