AdvisorNet Financial, Inc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

- New Purchases: DFAC, DFUS, DFAX, SMLV, AVUS, ADRE, AVDE, IAU, AVEM, DFAU, DFAT, WTRG, SCHJ, DGRE, OCCI, DFIV, JHMM, DFAI, FDVV, BNDW, PFLD, DEF, PFFD, STX, NUBD, MPB, DFAE, PFXF, NULG, HNDL, TLH, PDP, FNDB, COMT, NULV, YYY, ARKQ, IXN, IYY, COMP, NUDM, HTEC, NXTG, FFEB, KRBN, NDMO, GINN, BHG, FCA, EMHY, FIVE, DLN, RDVY, BSCN, JKH, JKK, YLD, BSCP, QUS, FE, LRGE, YLDE, DTEC, MFUS, IDEV, BRSP, IRBO, TLRY, TLRY, VSGX, CNRG, USCI, ARKF, ACGL, BSMM, MP, BSMN, VTWG, KBWY, RAFE, NUSI, SCHI, FJUN, QQQM, FMAR, PATH, BOND, MAA, CVY, GNMA, KBWP, EEMA, RGI, PEJ, TOLZ, IAI, BSCO, QEMM, RYH, BSJN, SPTI, BGNE, VXF, VIGI, HCM, SMG, XITK, SPYX, LVHD, ZEST, IVES, PBR, DDLS, IYH, NGVT, EPRF, BIC, AG, KRMA, ESGS, ONEV, JKG, LHCG, IMOS, CTSH, BSJO, COWZ, HBP, IQDG, SPLB, NUMV, NUMG, PAVE, WPS, CVNA, SPMB, IR, ATUS, CALF, VRSK, VICI, ABC, GHYB, BSCR, SFIX, AON, BSJP, PNW, BBVA, PYZ, BLCN, FTA, VXX, LSST, TQQQ, SIMS, NEWP, SCHC, EAF, WH, OMFL, BSCQ, BATT, HYLD, PBSM, BBEU, BBJP, AVY, ARCC, TNC, BBCA, BBAX, BSJQ, ESGV, ACES, GTX, URBN, YETI, PBUS, EMXC, EMLC, KIM, DRIV, SMHB, AIZ, CCOI, GIB, HTRB, USSG, LEVI, SAVA, PAPR, IVOO, GNLN, YOLO, VOX, GIGE, PTIN, NERD, COPX, ATER, IDRV, IUS, GMAB, HCAT, VTWO, GAN, INMD, VEGN, NLSN, BSMO, BNTX, BSMP, PSCU, TDV, VTWV, MTRN, LAD, URNM, BSMQ, CAN, PSCF, BETZ, UMAR, FAUG, TNL, VIOV, KBWD, LRNZ, THNQ, JEPI, JIG, DWAW, LTRN, CLOV, TTEC, GERM, DJUN, WFH, API, PLPC, PWR, STRL, XPEV, MSOS, FLTR, DMXF, USXF, MOON, MRVI, IMKTA, SAIA, SOFI, SOFI, LEV, JSTC, AZAJ, MKFG, EEMV, BVS, CHPT, CHPT, BUZZ, AZAA, IVRA, SOCL, NVVE, INVZ, APP, DNA, SKYT, KNBE, BITQ, GLBE, FIGS, OGN, GRUB, PTRA, DIDI, ENVX, DPRO, COOK, VSCO, BBWI, WEBR, GREE, RPAI, ENOR, IDLV, IWC, HZNP, IRM, BBH, DVYE, HTA, VAW, MATX, EPAM, PVH, DVYA, RLGY, IHY, MUFG, GPC, GWW, RGLS, NFJ, WST, MYI, MQT, ICLR, TRST, GRFS, REMX, XYLD, CWEN, SAIC, BURL, TLTE, FMAT, PIO, DTN, LAMR, ISDX, ARCT, CRL, TX, CINF, EMO, XNTK, BKR, LE, CRNT, FDT, MMTM, UMC, PBP, DBRG, SYF, GVI, BSJM, KEYS, BLV, NNN, GBCI, HP, RHI, MGK, CEVA, FCOR, TRN, CDNS, LQDH, TRTN, DVN, TFII, TRU, PTMC, NDAQ, SRET, PTLC, PTNQ, MLN, LIVN, JKD,
- Added Positions: BND, VOO, VGK, VEA, IWF, IWM, VB, IYW, ARKK, RLY, SPY, ALL, VWO, TOTL, QQQ, MBB, AGG, WPC, ESGU, EFG, IVV, ABT, FALN, FVD, XLK, XLRE, EFV, MS, IUSB, IWY, FB, IXUS, CI, IWD, IAGG, IHI, ISTB, ICE, XLY, FNF, PEY, PHM, XLV, VLO, SLYG, VBR, ACWV, IYG, IJK, JNK, XLU, INTC, TTD, TIP, ITB, SCHA, XLP, IJR, EXC, CSX, CMCSA, XLC, XLF, BIG, SCHV, ITA, DVY, HYMB, VTV, ITOT, NVDA, ESGE, FPE, BIV, UNP, CRM, VLUE, GOOG, SCZ, GSK, SBUX, EBAY, COST, HCA, IYJ, IYE, CME, IBUY, EL, PLD, EXAS, SMB, GLW, SON, VSS, EIM, HON, TT, BP, HD, SUSB, SO, RIOT, SPMD, AJG, CNC, BLOK, PAGS, BWB, ESML, IGEB, VGIT, NEE, EAGG, NCR, VHT, MRNA, NSC, DELL, HIBB, CNP, DOW, ZM, LIT, GM, VIOO, VXUS, RGEN, DLR, VIOG, LNN, ETR, DBEF, OTTR, SPHD, ACN, IGSB, SHV, SPGI, XBI, CE, PCTY, XLE, HYG, KRE, XLI, SOXX, SWKS, IVE, OKE, BG, PFF, NOC, DRI, IGIB, SPEM, CVX, MUB, DHR, IEP, SDY, ORCL, TFI, MGNI, NEA, MELI, VIG, SPLG, MGC, O, XOM, RODM, CCI, IJH, VTEB, VT, JKI, PRU, WYNN, PEG, SQ, ANTM, DG, AKAM, TTWO, WSM, WM, EDIT, ABB, VDE, CSB, TM, DSI, RDS.A, GPS, YUM, ODFL, MJ, KO, EPD, AEE, TFC, MAR, VNQ, BIIB, CCL, ESGD, SNY, BLNK, VVV, ACB, CRSP, EMR, YUMC, EWJ, ASH, AAXJ, EW, NLOK, TECL, PENN, MRVL, VALE, ICF, PEP, IPAC, SHY, NWL, SNAP, NUSC, AOM, DXC, AYX, IPG, F, MSTR, ZOM, NUEM, BHF, DD, VSMV, FGD, BHP, TMV, ROKU, HRB, MARA, FTNT, IQV, UGI, TFX, SPCE, MINT, ADBE, AGR, VCIT, PGR, INTU, STZ, UL, SPOT, GNRC, NVT, INSP, PEAK, SLB, DTE, NI, VFC, IIM, VV, ALGN, MSCI, STNE, CMS, NXPI, KOD, VDC, VGT, PHK, MUNI, IFF, PINS, LYB, IRBT, AZN, SJI, VNQI, FITB, FSLY, SBRA, ED, HBAN, CRWD, PAA, LLY, VIR, NUHY, EBND, VMBS, PTY, LEA, TWLO, OTEX, HII, HDV, BEAM, DUK, IEO, MU, INCY, CMG, PMM, APG, DKS, FLOT, SONY, MTCH, LMND, EVN, AEP, MDU, ES, LAND, QS, LAZR, EUSB, SNOW, GDRX, PLTR, BMRN, MMP, MYD, VER, ABNB, WISH, RSI, RMO, AFRM, APTV, RBLX, TSCO, PPH, EFAV, PML, DTM, VIA, SIVB, VBK, ENPH, NMZ, AMT, RVT, DES, MSB, BFK, PDI, ASML, NZF, BCE, MXI, NBH, MDLZ, PNR, VTIP, MPLX, MET, PXD, ING, RY, OFS, TEX, CF, KMI, KR, STM, ENB, WDC, MHD, VEU, NCLH, IVZ, ZTS, TSM, IWO, HYLS, ANSS, NVG, SYK, TMUS, GD, ISRG, MGM, MOH, KL, QDF, CTXS, BNDX, HYEM, TPR, FTSL, ADSK, T, PSXP, IYZ, MSI, EXPE, FNDC, FNDE, ROBO, FUTY, DBA, BSCL, BSCM, SHYG, AMC, VMW, CTAS, ADS, RSG, PSEC, IP, HIG, COP, KSS, TJX, VCR, DX, GILD, CAT, HEFA, AMGN, ALLY, ADI, TSN, VPU, CMCT, RWT, ZEN, JD, MAIN, CHKP, IUSG, IUSV, IYC, HDB, INFO, FAX, QYLD, REET, ICSH, IEUR, PMX, AXON, TRMB, FTSM, STOR, PMF, W, HUBS, HACK, QCLN, CIEN, BSV, PNC, EMQQ, RWR, XHR, VSTO, D, EMB, A, AVAV, TROW, LMBS, ARKW, RDS.B, ON, ETSY, JETS, FTAI, BNS, SAP, WRK, RELX, KHC, BIDU, RUN, DISH, PGX,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, AMZN, UNH, MSFT, GOOGL, SPAB, COF, AAPL, FCX, GS, SHOP, UBER, PYPL, LULU, IWN, V, TMO, ADM, JNJ, LMT, VZ, BRK.B, BMY, FDX, SPSB, SPTM, DIA, SPIB, BABA, BSX, SCHB, GOVT, MRK, PH, LOW, GLD, GRMN, NKE, AFL, XLNX, MTUM, DCI, TXN, BLK, MDT, ITW, SHW, STE, TXT, GLDM, VUG, CHD, FDS, FTEC, ECL, MMM, CNI, LRCX, ROP, XSOE, NVO, SPDW, DIS, HRL, USRT, CB, KMB, BDX, FISV, CVS, WBA, IWP, LHX, RTX, TGT, PFE, KLAC, OTIS, PAYX, MA, FSK, IWS, CARR, IGLB, QCOM, VYM, BBY, ETN, IWV, POOL, WY, CTVA, VOT, CMI, ABBV, ACIM, XLB, VOE, JPM, LQD, AMAT, BUD, PM, AWK, DPZ, GPN, DXCM, PG, SCHF, ORLY, BA, SCHO, APH, CORP, SPLV, SCHD, HEP, DHI, IEFA, ROK, SRLN, MCD, CSCO, QUAL, IVW, WFC, WMT, TDG, BSJL, SPYG, SPYV, EQIX, ACWI, STRA, EFA, VIAC, VTI, PHB, GIS, PPG, RWO, DEO, VRTX, OEF, SNA, WBT, USB, CWB, ATO, SCHG, SCHE, DOCU, PCEF, ALT, ILMN, AMCR, WAB, APD, SCHM, APO, MPC, TEAM, SCHZ, EA, PRLB, PSX, XLG, WDAY, WDFC, EEMS, GGG, DFS, PWB, IBB, IGV, TWTR, PCY, TLT, IJS, IJJ, LNT, CHRW, ARKG, SEDG, TDOC, ICVT, IWB, AUY, COHR, HPE, ULTA, ORI, DLX, HUBB, EVT, CVA, TRI, EEM, FXH, LVS, UPS, AVB, DRE, MPW, AOA, PBCT, AAP, EWU, OSK, MCK, FRC, URI, STLD, ADNT, NLY, LW, EVV, BK, DWLD, HYLB, BAX, IOVA, ADP, SUSC, RDFN, MFGP, BR, KEY, RF, LH, PIPR, LUMN, JKHY, USHY, TWO, SCCO, ZS, EMN, NEM, LEN, EVRG, TMDI, BRO, SONO, GH, EQC, FCFS, LIN, AMLP, PPT, BAM, DLTR, SWK, GNR, ALC, PACB, IAT, ITT, RSP, GDX, SLYV, MDYG, SCHH, KBH, HOLX, MSD, PFD, DKNG, BKLN, HYLN, FIS, SDGR, SH, YNDX, BCX, NKLA, RKT, VCLT, PLM, RIDE, VTRS, HYS, WKHS, LTC, AI, ET, XYL, DPG, VAC, RQI, USMV, USO, SJNK, JRI, ZBRA, IYLD, ANGL, BCOR, NOW, BKH, PANW, CG, MDIV, AVGO, JCI, CP, NVS, PHG, TTE, GT, AES, ENTG, MOS, WPM, NGG, PID, KXI, IEMG, TU, SPHQ, BX, ALE, J, FAST, DFP, AFIN, DOV, IWR, AMD, CDW, VFH, VWOB, GE, NOK, FNDF, NTAP, IPO, NOBL, AGI, RIO, TTC, MKL, BC, MTB, PKI, OGS, MGEE, HYT, IDV, IBM, HPQ, AXP, NG, FDN, DEM, BEN, DRW, WMB, ANET, SIZE, XOP, BMO, NXST, QEFA, MCI, SAGE, CGC, CDK, VEC, NVRO, DAL, JAZZ, MKTX, IT, CHRS, PGZ, FIW, NOG, OSTK, SNPS, HEZU, DWX, GOLD, L, C, FREL, TRV, XT, EFAD, DE, U, LUV, UNIT, EWA, VOD, CC, SCHW, XRAY, CAH, FXI, FTC, MSGS, BIL,
- Sold Out: LPX, MCO, NKTR, IRDM, MBG, TPL, MXIM, WW, K, DGL, PKW, HELE, WCN, AMRS, TBT, BMI, CGNX, IDXX, LSTR, FIZZ, RLI, WINA, FTV, ORGO, 41W0, HPS, EGHT, AYI, AEM, ALB, ANDE, ATR, BCPC, BOH, BKE, CCMP, KMX, CASY, CASS, CAR, CPRT, DAR, EOG, EFX, FORTY, HAE, INFY, NMR, NTRS, NWE, OHI, ORA, PCAR, PSO, PHI, RUTH, SBAC, SSRM, SYKE, UFPI, UNM, WRI, WABC, LEN.B, TSI, ETO, ERH, BDJ, HBI, BTG, ABUS, MSGN, PRI, EXPI, ACST, 6CL0, PVG, MN, ZNGA, CORR, BPY, RNG, ARMK, SIOX, TC50, VREX, MDB, DNLI, MGTA, SIBN, WORK, PBFS, SDC, VRM, DNB, LI, CCIV, IPOD, IPOF, BMBL, SRNGU, KPLT, AGQ, DXD, FXA, IGF, IYT, PRFZ, VOOG,
For the details of AdvisorNet Financial, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisornet+financial%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of AdvisorNet Financial, Inc
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 1,132,351 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.77%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,028,892 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 270,114 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 522,326 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,187 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.21%
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 697,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 270,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 440,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (SMLV)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.91 and $115.37, with an estimated average price of $112.16. The stock is now traded at around $115.717900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 53,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $76.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 78,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $52.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 96,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 378.73%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $409.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1105.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 75,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $285.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 52,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 40,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3511.33%. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $105.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 177.96%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $115.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $51.31 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $59.03.Sold Out: Moody's Corporation (MCO)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $355.11 and $386.84, with an estimated average price of $376.82.Sold Out: Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.04.Sold Out: Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $36.96 and $48.79, with an estimated average price of $41.99.Sold Out: (MBG)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64.Reduced: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 73.7%. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $843.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 7,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.99%. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3409.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 2,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 49.46%. The sale prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $428.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 18,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.07%. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $304.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 75,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 63.29%. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2827.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 1,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)
AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 61.5%. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $168.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 18,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of AdvisorNet Financial, Inc. Also check out:
1. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AdvisorNet Financial, Inc keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment