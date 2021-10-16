AdvisorNet Financial, Inc Buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF, sells Tesla Inc, Amazon.com Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AdvisorNet Financial, Inc. As of 2021Q3, AdvisorNet Financial, Inc owns 1930 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AdvisorNet Financial, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisornet+financial%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 1,132,351 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.77% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,028,892 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.80% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 270,114 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 522,326 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 219,187 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.21%

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $27.82, with an estimated average price of $27.1. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 697,320 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.35 and $49.56, with an estimated average price of $48.27. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 270,039 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.83 and $27.09, with an estimated average price of $26.41. The stock is now traded at around $26.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 440,841 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.91 and $115.37, with an estimated average price of $112.16. The stock is now traded at around $115.717900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 53,048 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.84 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $75.05. The stock is now traded at around $76.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 78,366 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc initiated holding in BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $52.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 96,109 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 378.73%. The purchase prices were between $389.4 and $415.37, with an estimated average price of $404.42. The stock is now traded at around $409.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 19,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1105.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 75,010 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 30.58%. The purchase prices were between $271.64 and $292.21, with an estimated average price of $282.54. The stock is now traded at around $285.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 52,415 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 42.50%. The purchase prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78. The stock is now traded at around $226.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 40,980 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3511.33%. The purchase prices were between $98.92 and $108.8, with an estimated average price of $104.28. The stock is now traded at around $105.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 21,668 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 177.96%. The purchase prices were between $109.72 and $129.16, with an estimated average price of $120.38. The stock is now traded at around $115.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $51.31 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $59.03.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Moody's Corporation. The sale prices were between $355.11 and $386.84, with an estimated average price of $376.82.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Nektar Therapeutics. The sale prices were between $13.07 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $16.04.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $36.96 and $48.79, with an estimated average price of $41.99.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.62 and $25.84, with an estimated average price of $25.73.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $1209.36 and $1615.84, with an estimated average price of $1400.64.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in Tesla Inc by 73.7%. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $843.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.97%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 7,337 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 56.99%. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3409.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 2,143 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 49.46%. The sale prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $428.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 18,236 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 21.07%. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $304.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 75,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 63.29%. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2827.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 1,289 shares as of 2021-09-30.

AdvisorNet Financial, Inc reduced to a holding in Capital One Financial Corp by 61.5%. The sale prices were between $152.46 and $177.73, with an estimated average price of $163.01. The stock is now traded at around $168.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. AdvisorNet Financial, Inc still held 18,935 shares as of 2021-09-30.