Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: SCHD, LDUR, GXO, JMBS, XPO, ANGL, RDS.B, IXC, KL, ABT, RUSHB, REI,
- Added Positions: FBND, SCHP, GSIE, WIRE, INFL, JHMM, BP, AAPL, RTX, MSFT, JMST, IXUS, BC, MFUS, DGS, TTE, SKX, DFS, FMX, ADP, PG, WY, VZ, VPU, TGT, SYK, SJM, ABBV, NLS, KIM, JNJ, IRM, SEB, OTIS, NWS, BSM, UNVR, CARR,
- Reduced Positions: VYM, SHY, SHV, VGT, LPX, VOO, JPST, COST, LH, BRK.B, FISV, GBIL, VT, EFAV, MAA, LMT, GLDM, JPM, KR, NKE, NOC, SPY, USB, VBR, HST, BK, HBI, CMCSA, EMXC, BSV, CVX, BAC, PSLV, PHYS, CEF, CLAR, SMID, MGC, NVS, BLL, D, RSP, FXF, WWD, ITT, JBT, HD, HIW, GM, MAR, MNR, VFH, WHR, WM, VWO, VEU, AHH, BCC, BMY, UNH, UPS, TTI, FNDC, SALM, RYN, DELL, EW, INTC, EFA, SCZ,
- Sold Out: BABA, FXB, FXC, CBON, CIO,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 268,707 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,178 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 41,517 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 155,289 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.3%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 54,630 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 143,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.62. The stock is now traded at around $101.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 27,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.9 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.958600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39. The stock is now traded at around $80.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $33.33, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $53.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 110,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 466.82%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Encore Wire Corp by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 41,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 198.41%. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $31.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 36.30%. The purchase prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trus (FXB)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trus. The sale prices were between $129.23 and $134.64, with an estimated average price of $132.78.Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust. The sale prices were between $76.46 and $79.64, with an estimated average price of $77.85.Sold Out: VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck China Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $23.77 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $24.15.Sold Out: City Office REIT Inc (CIO)
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in City Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $11.98 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $14.55.
