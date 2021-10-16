Logo
Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Portland, OR, based Investment company Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, GXO Logistics Inc, sells Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trus during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q3, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owns 202 stocks with a total value of $519 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baker+ellis+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 268,707 shares, 11.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.24%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 59,178 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.56%
  3. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 41,517 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.22%
  4. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 155,289 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.3%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 54,630 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.64 and $77.51, with an estimated average price of $75.71. The stock is now traded at around $77.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 143,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded. The purchase prices were between $101.44 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.62. The stock is now traded at around $101.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 27,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $83.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.9 and $53.27, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $52.958600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 22,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39. The stock is now traded at around $80.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.49 and $33.33, with an estimated average price of $32.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.20%. The purchase prices were between $53.05 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $53.47. The stock is now traded at around $53.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 110,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Tips ETF (SCHP)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 466.82%. The purchase prices were between $61.21 and $63.12, with an estimated average price of $62.42. The stock is now traded at around $62.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 28,341 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Encore Wire Corp by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $67.07 and $100.97, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $110.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 41,972 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 198.41%. The purchase prices were between $28.57 and $30.47, with an estimated average price of $29.84. The stock is now traded at around $31.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,470 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 36.30%. The purchase prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.

Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trus (FXB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trus. The sale prices were between $129.23 and $134.64, with an estimated average price of $132.78.

Sold Out: Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (FXC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust. The sale prices were between $76.46 and $79.64, with an estimated average price of $77.85.

Sold Out: VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in VanEck China Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $23.77 and $24.47, with an estimated average price of $24.15.

Sold Out: City Office REIT Inc (CIO)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in City Office REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $11.98 and $18.15, with an estimated average price of $14.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC keeps buying

