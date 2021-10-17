3 Tech Stocks for Growth-Focused Investors

The following tech stocks saw their quarterly revenue and net income improve significantly on a year-over-year basis, attracting the interest of growth-focused investors. Furthermore, sell-side analysts on Wall Street have recommended positive ratings for these companies, which suggests expectations for an ongoing improvement in market valuations in the coming months.

SEMrush Holdings Inc

The first stock that meets the criteria is SEMrush Holdings, Inc. ( SEMR, Financial), a Boston, Massachusetts-based developer of a software as a service (SaaS) platform to help various businesses to improve the way they can manage their online visibility.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. saw its quarterly revenue increase by more than 58.2% year over year to $45 million as of the June 2021 quarter. The quarterly revenue was $28.452 million in the prior-year quarter.

The company recorded a net loss of $279,000 for the quarter, marking an improvement compared to the net loss of $2.11 million for the prior-year quarter.

The stock price was trading at $22.48 per share at close on Oct. 15 following a 100.36% jump over the past year for a market capitalization of $3.05 billion and a 52-week range of $10.62 to $32.47.

SEMrush Holdings Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 1 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $25.20 per share.

Materialise NV

The second stock that meets the criteria is Materialise NV ( MTLS, Financial), a Leuven, Belgium-based provider of software that enables and enhances the functionality of 3D printers and printing operations. The company also offers medical software that allows analysis and engineering activities for clinic purposes and the design of specific surgical devices and implants for patients. The company has clients in the Americas, Europe and internationally.

Materialise NV saw its quarterly revenue increase by 42.34% year over year to about $61.1 million as of the June 2021 quarter, up from $42.925 million in the prior-year quarter.

Materialise NV recorded a net profit of approximately $4.15 million for the quarter, switching from a net loss of approximately $2.14 million for the prior-year quarter.

The stock was trading at $20.73 per share at close on Oct. 15 following a 57% drop that occurred over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a 52-week range of $18.50 to $87.40.

Materialise NV does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to both the company's financial strength and its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock holds a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of about $29.56 per share.

Cantaloupe Inc

The third company that meets the criteria is Cantaloupe Inc ( CTLP, Financial), a Malvern, Pennsylvania-based provider of digital payment and software service solutions for retail markets that customers tend to neglect.

Cantaloupe Inc has recorded revenue of $49.02 million for the June 2021 quarter. This represented a 50% jump from $32.65 million recorded in the same quarter of 2020.

The net income was $2.66 million in the quarter, representing a positive switch from the net loss of $11.41 million for the prior-year quarter.

The stock was trading at around $10.63 per share at close on Oct. 15 after it increased by 30.3% over the prior 52 weeks, determining a market capitalization of $754.05 million and a 52-week range of $7.75 to $12.99.

Currently, Cantaloupe Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 6 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and of 3 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of $15 per share.