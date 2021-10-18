Geneva Partners, LLC Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Align Technology Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Caterpillar Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: LULU, DIS, ALGN, GS, AMD, BKN, URI, MPLX, SIVB, EPD, XNTK, AFRM, AVGO, ODFL, BTG, IXN, HD, OKE, EFT, UPST, ONEQ, XLV, EHI,
- Added Positions: NFLX, PEP, UNH, ABT, DVN, EFR, QUAL, HYG, BHK, NAD, DOCU, IVV, BBN, FDRR, MNST, TIP, SYK, BTT, TMO, JNJ, A, BRK.B, IWM, AAPL, NVDA, XLK,
- Reduced Positions: COP, BAC, PYPL, AVTR, HON, GNRC, MDT, JPM, TSCO, APH, XEC, IJH, ROK, NKE, SPY, VOT, FDHY,
- Sold Out: AMZN, CAT, IEMG, ADM, HAL, PH, FANG, PXD, QCOM, EXPD, CMI, VWO, CRWD, PPG, EOG, RIO, OXY, UNP, KRE, HES, BKR, NEM, DOW, XLE, WMB, IWB, J, CVX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Geneva Partners, LLC
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,480 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,891 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
- Amphenol Corp (APH) - 2,594 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.9%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,860 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 12,153 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.14%
Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $403.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 16,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $176.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 37,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $589.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 7,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $406.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 12,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $112.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 24,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc. (BKN)
Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $17.26 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $18.35. The stock is now traded at around $18.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 86,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 158.14%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $628.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 12,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 458.96%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $158.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 29,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 156.77%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $428.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 7,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 49.03%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 91,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)
Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust by 101.82%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 108,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.10%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,486 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97.Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)
Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53.Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.Reduced: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 88.23%. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.13%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 10,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 65.53%. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 28,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.94%. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $268.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 13,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Avantor Inc by 25.26%. The sale prices were between $35.36 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 81,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 39.34%. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $166.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 4,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 50.56%. The sale prices were between $180.81 and $211.87, with an estimated average price of $193.83. The stock is now traded at around $197.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 2,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.
