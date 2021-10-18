Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Geneva Partners, LLC Buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Align Technology Inc, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Caterpillar Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Geneva Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Lululemon Athletica Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Align Technology Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Netflix Inc, sells Amazon.com Inc, Caterpillar Inc, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Archer-Daniels Midland Co, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Geneva Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Geneva Partners, LLC owns 86 stocks with a total value of $211 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Geneva Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/geneva+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Geneva Partners, LLC
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,480 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,891 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
  3. Amphenol Corp (APH) - 2,594 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 70.9%
  4. Facebook Inc (FB) - 22,860 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
  5. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 12,153 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 158.14%
New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.23 and $432.61, with an estimated average price of $399.87. The stock is now traded at around $403.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 16,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $169.17 and $185.91, with an estimated average price of $178.27. The stock is now traded at around $176.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3%. The holding were 37,483 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $595.56 and $729.92, with an estimated average price of $678.9. The stock is now traded at around $589.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 7,572 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $354.72 and $419.69, with an estimated average price of $390.6. The stock is now traded at around $406.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 12,467 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $112.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 24,025 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc. (BKN)

Geneva Partners, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc.. The purchase prices were between $17.26 and $18.78, with an estimated average price of $18.35. The stock is now traded at around $18.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 86,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 158.14%. The purchase prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68. The stock is now traded at around $628.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 12,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 458.96%. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $158.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 29,871 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 156.77%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $428.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 7,752 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 49.03%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 91,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR)

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust by 101.82%. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $14.94, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $15.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 108,647 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Geneva Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.10%. The purchase prices were between $86.24 and $87.85, with an estimated average price of $87.15. The stock is now traded at around $87.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 17,486 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22.

Sold Out: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $189.84 and $221.66, with an estimated average price of $208.43.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $60.55 and $66.68, with an estimated average price of $63.66.

Sold Out: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The sale prices were between $57.41 and $63, with an estimated average price of $59.97.

Sold Out: Halliburton Co (HAL)

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Halliburton Co. The sale prices were between $18.15 and $23.8, with an estimated average price of $20.53.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

Geneva Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $279.47 and $313.39, with an estimated average price of $297.57.

Reduced: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 88.23%. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76. The stock is now traded at around $74.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.13%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 10,431 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 65.53%. The sale prices were between $36.93 and $43.26, with an estimated average price of $40.31. The stock is now traded at around $46.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.02%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 28,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 31.94%. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $268.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.87%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 13,933 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Avantor Inc by 25.26%. The sale prices were between $35.36 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 81,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 39.34%. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $166.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 4,965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)

Geneva Partners, LLC reduced to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 50.56%. The sale prices were between $180.81 and $211.87, with an estimated average price of $193.83. The stock is now traded at around $197.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Geneva Partners, LLC still held 2,425 shares as of 2021-09-30.



