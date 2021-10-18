TRH Financial, LLC Buys Kimberly-Clark Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

- New Purchases: LNT,
- Added Positions: PG, KMB, RTX, ROP, ATO, BDX, AMD, CARR, T, ECL, GOOG, KO, ADP, MCD, APD, TROW, SWK, JNJ, MDT, AMZN, PPG, PEP, WMT, SPGI, EMR, ABT, LOW, MSFT, TGT, AAPL, ZBRA, AEE,
- Reduced Positions: SPMD, SPSM, SPDW, SPYG, SPYV, SPEM, VFC, CVX, ED, SYY, JPM, GOOGL, GD, SHW, AMT, WBA, PETQ, AFL, IVV, ABBV, NSC, UBER, ET,
- Sold Out: CSCO, PLTR, HRL, PFE, VZ, XOM, DOV,
For the details of TRH Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trh+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TRH Financial, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 827,759 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 135,633 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.73%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,394 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.74%
- Target Corp (TGT) - 30,528 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.62%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 16,084 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.16%
TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,053 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 48.82%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $133.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 46.08%. The purchase prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11. The stock is now traded at around $467.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 30.27%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 70,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 53.95%. The purchase prices were between $86.69 and $101.47, with an estimated average price of $96.72. The stock is now traded at around $93.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 44,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $241.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 18,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 53.21%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $112.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 36,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.Sold Out: Dover Corp (DOV)
TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $150.57 and $175.99, with an estimated average price of $165.55.Sold Out: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)
TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $45.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of TRH Financial, LLC. Also check out:
1. TRH Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TRH Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRH Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRH Financial, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment