TRH Financial, LLC Buys Kimberly-Clark Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kimberly-Clark Corp, Roper Technologies Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Atmos Energy Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TRH Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q3, TRH Financial, LLC owns 66 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 827,759 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 135,633 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 64,394 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.74% Target Corp (TGT) - 30,528 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.62% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 16,084 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.16%

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Alliant Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.81 and $62.18, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $55.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,053 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 48.82%. The purchase prices were between $132.43 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $136.06. The stock is now traded at around $133.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 32,629 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 46.08%. The purchase prices were between $446.13 and $496.63, with an estimated average price of $479.11. The stock is now traded at around $467.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 9,922 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 30.27%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.62, with an estimated average price of $85.51. The stock is now traded at around $90.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 70,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 53.95%. The purchase prices were between $86.69 and $101.47, with an estimated average price of $96.72. The stock is now traded at around $93.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 44,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 40.04%. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $241.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 18,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 53.21%. The purchase prices were between $85.89 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $102.22. The stock is now traded at around $112.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 36,727 shares as of 2021-09-30.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $52.98 and $59.53, with an estimated average price of $56.12.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $50.42, with an estimated average price of $44.27.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.01 and $56.55, with an estimated average price of $55.34.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Dover Corp. The sale prices were between $150.57 and $175.99, with an estimated average price of $165.55.

TRH Financial, LLC sold out a holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $48.31, with an estimated average price of $45.1.