Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Albemarle Corp, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: ALB, PREF, JEPI, PFFD, QQQM, FTXR, AZO, JHMM, SOCL, SRLN, FEU, SNOW, IYR, CAPE, IVOL, COIN, BASE, PDP, STX, BTI, SCHD, RSP, ARKF, IAU, SE, ABNB, SNAP, SIVB, ROK, SOFI, SOFI, ATFV, NULG, FTSL, CB, CNRG, IHF, COP, APD, SPEM, AOA, AOM, VIH,
- Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, GOOG, IWM, IEFA, MSTR, UBER, VGT, IHI, QQQ, CRWD, DIS, SQ, AGG, PM, PYPL, GSLC, LYB, MUB, AMD, TGT, FB, TIP, AMAT, IBM, FPE, RDVY, VOO, VZ, SPY, KO, QYLD, XLI, IGIB, KMI, GLD, GDXJ, VCSH, HCA, UL, STZ, XOM, GOOGL, INTC, MO, NFLX, XLK, IVV, MRK, XLF, MS, DOW, ENB, IXUS, XLRE, BND, FISV, PENN, TSM, RIOT, VO, V, IYF, IYW, SPLV, FXI, WFC, O, DAL, NKE, MU, GM, D, MCD, VWO, JNK, SOXX, CIDM, PFE, CVS, VEA, VIG, VDE, PAYX, LNT, BX, ED, ETN, PRU, MMM, IVE, VGK, ITOT, IWD, ABBV, LMT, QCOM, CDW, BSV, WBA, IJS, NOBL, C, VBR, ADI, CL, IWV, CLVT, MA, CCI, AVGO, AEP, FLOT, DHR, GS, XAR, SMH, XLE, XLP, BUD, LBRDA, REGL, FTSM, INDY, J, PCG, MKC, FEN, WIA, ITW, KHC, CSGP, FDL, F, VNQ, MRNA, AMT, CLX, KMB, SO, TAN, BMY, HON, PEP, LRCX, TXN, TFC, MCO, DUK, USB, LLY, STAG, XBI, SPHD, AGGY, CMI, DLR, AOR, PCEF, VIS, QTEC, GPN, FDIS, EBAY, SJM, FWONK, KMX, LULU, TT, VHT, NUV, GDDY, CDAY, CINF, CACC, NKG, FTEC, RVT, VSAT, OTLK,
- Reduced Positions: SPCE, TQQQ, NVDA, ITA, FAS, NXPI, TDOC, DOCU, TSLA, STLA, BABA, GNRC, ADBE, LUV, RTX, T, ARKW, CARR, LOW, QS, LHX, ARKG, JPST, UPS, SBUX, WM, VIST, TFI, SPSB, BAC, MINT, LIN, SCI, NLY, SCHO, ORLY, XLY, AIA, ANET, DEO, SDY, SHOP, AFIN, BP, BA, ARKK, GDX, CRM, TMO, FTNT, HYG, BKNG, BLK, SHV, CM, NQP, FVD, APO, CMCSA, MDLZ, RACE, EDU, TJX, BGCP, SWCH, FXL, CAT, QCLN, MAXR, FIVG, MBB, LQD, VFH, NEE, FDX, ISRG, DVYE, IVW, CSCO, EMR, NSC, GD, GSK, EXC, SCHW, GE,
- Sold Out: DE, EMQQ, CSX, NIO, AN, PPA, USD, TRN, IPO, PTON, VER, AAL, TTD, PSX, NVS, MGM, MAIN, IBB, CP,
For the details of Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coastal+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 191,705 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,132 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,636 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,970 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 56,537 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35. The stock is now traded at around $228.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 27,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $20.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 63,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXR)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $33.97, with an estimated average price of $31.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $151.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.46%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 197.05%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,906 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 512.87%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 57.44%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 45.23%. The purchase prices were between $85.36 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $89.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 92.94%. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $99.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Deere & Co (DE)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.Sold Out: ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme (EMQQ)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64.Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.Sold Out: Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (PPA)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $70.13 and $75.7, with an estimated average price of $73.52.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment