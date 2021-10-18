Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Albemarle Corp, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Sells Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: ALB, PREF, JEPI, PFFD, QQQM, FTXR, AZO, JHMM, SOCL, SRLN, FEU, SNOW, IYR, CAPE, IVOL, COIN, BASE, PDP, STX, BTI, SCHD, RSP, ARKF, IAU, SE, ABNB, SNAP, SIVB, ROK, SOFI, SOFI, ATFV, NULG, FTSL, CB, CNRG, IHF, COP, APD, SPEM, AOA, AOM, VIH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Albemarle Corp, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, sells Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, NVIDIA Corp, BTC iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 405 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 191,705 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,132 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,636 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 26,970 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.44% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 56,537 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35. The stock is now traded at around $228.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 27,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.51 and $20.87, with an estimated average price of $20.7. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 63,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.27 and $62.07, with an estimated average price of $60.87. The stock is now traded at around $61.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,976 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.47 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.77. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,168 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $30.62 and $33.97, with an estimated average price of $31.96. The stock is now traded at around $32.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,734 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.57 and $156.87, with an estimated average price of $151.21. The stock is now traded at around $151.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,071 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.46%. The purchase prices were between $72.98 and $78.2, with an estimated average price of $76.07. The stock is now traded at around $76.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 24,583 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 197.05%. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,906 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 512.87%. The purchase prices were between $60.38 and $67.12, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 57.44%. The purchase prices were between $232.8 and $286.37, with an estimated average price of $258.27. The stock is now traded at around $273.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,873 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 45.23%. The purchase prices were between $85.36 and $91.09, with an estimated average price of $88.53. The stock is now traded at around $89.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,530 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in LyondellBasell Industries NV by 92.94%. The purchase prices were between $89.9 and $105.94, with an estimated average price of $98.19. The stock is now traded at around $99.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,484 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Deere & Co. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The sale prices were between $47.75 and $62.35, with an estimated average price of $53.64.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $34.9 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $41.21.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $29.71 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.03.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF. The sale prices were between $70.13 and $75.7, with an estimated average price of $73.52.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.