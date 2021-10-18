Nbt Bank N A Buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit, Sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Cigna Corp

- New Purchases: NFRA, IQDF, GQRE, PANW, DIVO, VXUS, STIP, ADBE, DOV,
- Added Positions: GUNR, IEMG, IEFA, BA, WMT, HYG, HDV, APA, SCHD, QLTA, EFA, BIV, ZBH, SLB, MDT, WBA, MMC, DKS, SCHW, COF, BAC, IVV, NYF, PSK, TFC, AXP, VCIT,
- Reduced Positions: EFG, AAPL, MSFT, JPM, DE, NUE, NBTB, LOW, DHR, MDY, GOOGL, TROW, JNJ, NKE, NEE, ABT, LMT, PFE, TGT, UNP, XLK, T, XOM, OTIS, ORCL, PEP, GWW, WFC, AWK, XYL, ABBV, CARR, ADP, DIA, SCHA, SPDW, SPY, XLF, XLI, XLV, XLY, CAT, HON, ECL, GE, DLR, DTE, CL, KO, GD, CVS, XLP, FISV, GSK, XLE, GS, EXC, APD, JPST, IWY, IJH, ALL, ITW, ICE, DUK, CTVA, DOW, DD, KMB, BAX, BBY, SRCL, BIIB,
- Sold Out: BND, BLV, CI, CBU, MTZ, VFC, VB, VYM, DTM,
- FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 1,189,073 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,033 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,379 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
- BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 198,905 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 106,043 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 155,442 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu (IQDF)
Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit (GQRE)
Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $70.83, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $69.554400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)
Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $507.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 965 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $96.04. The stock is now traded at around $96.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,216 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: APA Corp (APA)
Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in APA Corp by 29.43%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06.Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)
Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $102.09 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $104.46.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78.Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)
Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07.Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)
Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.
