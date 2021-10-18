Logo
Nbt Bank N A Buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit, Sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Cigna Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nbt Bank N A (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu, FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit, Palo Alto Networks Inc, Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF, sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Cigna Corp, Community Bank System Inc, MasTec Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nbt Bank N A . As of 2021Q3, Nbt Bank N A owns 239 stocks with a total value of $720 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NBT BANK N A 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nbt+bank+n+a+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NBT BANK N A
  1. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 1,189,073 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.53%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,033 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 104,379 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.05%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 198,905 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.65%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 106,043 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.1%
New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.78 and $59.28, with an estimated average price of $57.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 155,442 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu (IQDF)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fu. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $26.02. The stock is now traded at around $26.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 33,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit (GQRE)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $70.83, with an estimated average price of $68.37. The stock is now traded at around $69.554400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,150 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $507.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 965 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $65.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.92 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,970 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.27%. The purchase prices were between $93.53 and $97.57, with an estimated average price of $96.04. The stock is now traded at around $96.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,216 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: APA Corp (APA)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in APA Corp by 29.43%. The purchase prices were between $16 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $19.16. The stock is now traded at around $26.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,891 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $102.09 and $106.41, with an estimated average price of $104.46.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $211.35 and $228.82, with an estimated average price of $221.78.

Sold Out: Cigna Corp (CI)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Cigna Corp. The sale prices were between $200.16 and $238.3, with an estimated average price of $217.75.

Sold Out: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The sale prices were between $101.6 and $107.59, with an estimated average price of $105.07.

Sold Out: VF Corp (VFC)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $66.05 and $84.55, with an estimated average price of $76.84.



Here is the complete portfolio of NBT BANK N A . Also check out:

1. NBT BANK N A 's Undervalued Stocks
2. NBT BANK N A 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NBT BANK N A 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NBT BANK N A keeps buying
