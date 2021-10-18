Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc Buys Global Payments Inc, Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sanofi SA, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

- New Purchases: GPN, LVS, HCDI, SBTX, HYLD, ET, LWLG,
- Added Positions: SNY, USHY, IGSB, GM, CRM, CIEN, CMCSA, GDDY, FDX, GSK, BA, VTEB, STZ, NEM, EMR, VIG, WDC, WGO, PEP, VUG, VRTX, TMUS, IJR, ACAD, SDIV, OMER, NOC, IVV, IJH, ABBV, PAYX, CNC, PANW, AZO, SPGI, DG, EW, ICE, SBUX, IJK, EA, HOLX, VEU,
- Reduced Positions: BMY, IHRT, ACI, MSFT, EEFT, COST, FLOT, LQD, VTI, TSCO, URI, AMAT, AAPL, PYPL, NVDA, JNJ, RDS.B, V, C, AMZN, LRCX, AAN, GOOGL, HD, SCHW, KMI, JPM, AVGO, DOCU, PFE, AZN, TJX, VIAC, ADBE, EQH, RTX, UNH, SYY, CVS, RHI, QCOM, AMP, ARES, SHW, BURL, BTI, LH, AXTA, VOYA, HDV, REZI, ALSN, CHK, AKAM, BX, SAIC, EVR, CSTM, ROP, CRNC, CARR, CVX, VZ, BND, ASGN, CSCO, SYK, PFF, PSLV, DOW, SNAP, TMO, HYG, F, ACN, PRU, T,
- Sold Out: BABA, SWBI, LUMN, BIL, VGSH, GLD, UNP, MRK, PCI, TGT, GE,
- iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) - 572,117 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.72%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 425,733 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 49,493 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.05%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,669 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 17,963 shares, 1.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.59%
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.58 and $195.16, with an estimated average price of $173.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 32,985 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.59 and $53.13, with an estimated average price of $43.05. The stock is now traded at around $40.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 115,459 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Harbor Custom Development Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.29 and $3.25, with an estimated average price of $2.85. The stock is now traded at around $2.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 330,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Silverback Therapeutics Inc (SBTX)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Silverback Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $35.22, with an estimated average price of $24.7. The stock is now traded at around $9.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,077 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: High Yield ETF (HYLD)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in High Yield ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.8 and $32.21, with an estimated average price of $32.01. The stock is now traded at around $32.095500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Energy Transfer LP. The purchase prices were between $8.73 and $10.71, with an estimated average price of $9.62. The stock is now traded at around $9.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 459.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $53.12, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 72,624 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3.Sold Out: Smith & Wesson Brands Inc (SWBI)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $20.66 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $24.12.Sold Out: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $11.34 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $12.55.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF. The sale prices were between $91.45 and $91.48, with an estimated average price of $91.46.Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.35 and $61.51, with an estimated average price of $61.44.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Hohimer Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.
