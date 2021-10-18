Sterling Investment Advisors Llc Buys iShares Gold Trust

New Purchases: IAU,

IAU, Added Positions: IEFA, IEMG, ISTB, LEMB, IJH, AGG, IWM, STIP, IJR, HYG, TIP, GNR, USB, IYR,

Reduced Positions: QLTA, IVW, EFA,

Investment company Sterling Investment Advisors Llc Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Investment Advisors Llc . As of 2021Q3, Sterling Investment Advisors Llc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 436,770 shares, 19.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 61,205 shares, 15.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46% iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) - 300,156 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 237,968 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 74,829 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%

Sterling Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.