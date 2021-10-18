Sterling Investment Advisors Llc Buys iShares Gold Trust

Investment company Sterling Investment Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sterling Investment Advisors Llc . As of 2021Q3, Sterling Investment Advisors Llc owns 28 stocks with a total value of $167 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of STERLING INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC . Also check out:
1. STERLING INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC 's Undervalued Stocks
2. STERLING INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. STERLING INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that STERLING INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC keeps buying
- New Purchases: IAU,
- Added Positions: IEFA, IEMG, ISTB, LEMB, IJH, AGG, IWM, STIP, IJR, HYG, TIP, GNR, USB, IYR,
- Reduced Positions: QLTA, IVW, EFA,
For the details of STERLING INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sterling+investment+advisors+llc+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of STERLING INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 436,770 shares, 19.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.98%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 61,205 shares, 15.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) - 300,156 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 237,968 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.67%
- iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 74,829 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
Sterling Investment Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.85 and $34.83, with an estimated average price of $34.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.
