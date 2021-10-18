4 High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors

Dividend investors may want to consider the following stocks, since they offer much higher dividend yields than the S&P 500 Index. The benchmark index's dividend yields 1.33% as of Friday.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also recommended positive ratings for these stocks.

Cohen & Steers Inc

The first company dividend investors may want to consider is Cohen & Steers Inc ( CNS, Financial), a New York-based asset management firm.

Based on Friday's closing price of $87.34 per share, Cohen & Steers grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2% and forward dividend yield of 2.1%. The company last paid a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per common share on Aug. 26. The company has paid dividends for approximately 15 years.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $91 per share.

The share price has risen by 49.6% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a 52-week range of $54.97 to $89.35.

The 14-day relative strength index of 53 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Avnet Inc

The second company dividend investors may want to consider is Avnet Inc ( AVT, Financial), a Phoenix, Arizona-based distributor of electronic components and computers.

Based on Friday's closing price of $37.48 per share, Avnet Inc grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.35% and a forward dividend yield of 2.56%. The last quarterly payment of 24 cents per common share was made on Sept. 21. The company has paid dividends for approximately 20 years, though not continuously.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average target price of $43.75 per share.

The share price has increased by 33% over the past year for a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a 52-week range of $24.30 to $45.43.

The 14-day relative strength index of 50 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc

The third company dividend investors may want to consider is Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc ( NGVC, Financial), a Lakewood, Colorado-based supplier of natural and organic foodstuffs and nutritional supplements to U.S. retail shops.

Based on Friday's closing price of $11.63 per share, Natural Grocers grants trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 2.41%. The last quarterly payment of 7 cents per common share was made on Sept. 15. The company has paid dividends for almost two years.

On Wall Street, the stock has a recommendation rating of buy and a target price of $13 per share.

The share price has fallen 6.5% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $263.29 million and a 52-week range of $9.88 to $18.75.

The 14-day relative strength index of 38 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Cousins Properties Incorporated

The fourth company dividend investors may want to consider is Cousins Properties Incorporated ( CUZ, Financial), an Atlanta, Georgia-based fully integrated self-managed real estate investment trust.

Based on Friday's closing price of $40.05 per share, Cousins Properties grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.08% and a forward dividend yield of 3.11%. The last quarterly payment of 31 cents per common share was made on Oct. 15. The company has paid dividends for almost three decades.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $43.83 per share.

The share price has increased by 48% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a 52-week range of $24.17 to $40.63.

The 14-day relative strength index of 69 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.