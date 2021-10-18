Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

4 High-Yield Stocks for Dividend Investors

These companies are yielding more than the S&P 500

Author's Avatar
Alberto Abaterusso
Oct 18, 2021

Summary

  • Cohen & Steers Inc, Avnet Inc, Natural Grocers and Cousins Properties are topping the U.S. market average in terms of higher dividend yield
  • Wall Street sell-side analysts issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks.
Article's Main Image

Dividend investors may want to consider the following stocks, since they offer much higher dividend yields than the S&P 500 Index. The benchmark index's dividend yields 1.33% as of Friday.

Wall Street sell-side analysts have also recommended positive ratings for these stocks.

Cohen & Steers Inc

The first company dividend investors may want to consider is Cohen & Steers Inc (

CNS, Financial), a New York-based asset management firm.

Based on Friday's closing price of $87.34 per share, Cohen & Steers grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2% and forward dividend yield of 2.1%. The company last paid a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per common share on Aug. 26. The company has paid dividends for approximately 15 years.

1450137002098823168.png

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight with an average target price of $91 per share.

The share price has risen by 49.6% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a 52-week range of $54.97 to $89.35.

1450137009292054528.png

The 14-day relative strength index of 53 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Avnet Inc

The second company dividend investors may want to consider is Avnet Inc (

AVT, Financial), a Phoenix, Arizona-based distributor of electronic components and computers.

Based on Friday's closing price of $37.48 per share, Avnet Inc grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 2.35% and a forward dividend yield of 2.56%. The last quarterly payment of 24 cents per common share was made on Sept. 21. The company has paid dividends for approximately 20 years, though not continuously.

1450137014983725056.png

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of hold with an average target price of $43.75 per share.

The share price has increased by 33% over the past year for a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a 52-week range of $24.30 to $45.43.

1450137020469874688.png

The 14-day relative strength index of 50 suggests the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc

The third company dividend investors may want to consider is Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (

NGVC, Financial), a Lakewood, Colorado-based supplier of natural and organic foodstuffs and nutritional supplements to U.S. retail shops.

Based on Friday's closing price of $11.63 per share, Natural Grocers grants trailing 12-month and forward dividend yields of 2.41%. The last quarterly payment of 7 cents per common share was made on Sept. 15. The company has paid dividends for almost two years.

1450137026694221824.png

On Wall Street, the stock has a recommendation rating of buy and a target price of $13 per share.

The share price has fallen 6.5% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $263.29 million and a 52-week range of $9.88 to $18.75.

1450137032528498688.png

The 14-day relative strength index of 38 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Cousins Properties Incorporated

The fourth company dividend investors may want to consider is Cousins Properties Incorporated (

CUZ, Financial), an Atlanta, Georgia-based fully integrated self-managed real estate investment trust.

Based on Friday's closing price of $40.05 per share, Cousins Properties grants a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 3.08% and a forward dividend yield of 3.11%. The last quarterly payment of 31 cents per common share was made on Oct. 15. The company has paid dividends for almost three decades.

1450137037708464128.png

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $43.83 per share.

The share price has increased by 48% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a 52-week range of $24.17 to $40.63.

1450137043341414400.png

The 14-day relative strength index of 69 indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Also check out:
Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
