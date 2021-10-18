Altus Wealth Management, LLC Buys Southern Co, UiPath Inc, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, General Electric Co, IZEA Worldwide Inc

New Purchases: SO, PATH, SRLN,

SO, PATH, SRLN, Added Positions: VTI, IGV, IJH, OEF, QQQ, XLV, EEMA, FLOT, SHM, MUB, PG, SQ, GOOG, MSFT, NVDA, SCHB,

VTI, IGV, IJH, OEF, QQQ, XLV, EEMA, FLOT, SHM, MUB, PG, SQ, GOOG, MSFT, NVDA, SCHB, Reduced Positions: ICSH, BA, VNLA,

ICSH, BA, VNLA, Sold Out: XLU, GE, IZEA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Southern Co, UiPath Inc, SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, General Electric Co, IZEA Worldwide Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altus Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q3, Altus Wealth Management, LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 138,042 shares, 19.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 70,306 shares, 15.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.89% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 49,697 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06% iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF) - 98,360 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 60,740 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.73%

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $62.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,377 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in UiPath Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.89 and $68.49, with an estimated average price of $60.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,885 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.28 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $45.55. The stock is now traded at around $45.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,695 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.56 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.84.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28.

Altus Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in IZEA Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $1.89 and $2.51, with an estimated average price of $2.2.