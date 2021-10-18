Barton Investment Management Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Blue Owl Capital Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ICU Medical Inc

- New Purchases: BND, OWL,
- Added Positions: DCT, COUP, OKTA, AVLR,
- Reduced Positions: SHOP, BRK.A, AMZN, EQIX, EA, GOOGL, NTRS, JNJ, VOO,
- Sold Out: ICUI,
For the details of Barton Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barton+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Barton Investment Management
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 224,040 shares, 25.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 427,029 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,214 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 344,776 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71%
- BlackLine Inc (BL) - 607,141 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
Barton Investment Management initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.160900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL)
Barton Investment Management initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.26 and $16.43, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: ICU Medical Inc (ICUI)
Barton Investment Management sold out a holding in ICU Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $186.8 and $260, with an estimated average price of $209.59.Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Barton Investment Management reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 99%. The sale prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $426091.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Barton Investment Management still held 10 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Barton Investment Management. Also check out:
1. Barton Investment Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Barton Investment Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Barton Investment Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Barton Investment Management keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment