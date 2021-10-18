Barton Investment Management Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Blue Owl Capital Inc, Sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ICU Medical Inc

New Purchases: BND, OWL,

West Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Blue Owl Capital Inc, sells Berkshire Hathaway Inc, ICU Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barton Investment Management. As of 2021Q3, Barton Investment Management owns 39 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 224,040 shares, 25.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.51% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 427,029 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,214 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 344,776 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.71% BlackLine Inc (BL) - 607,141 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%

Barton Investment Management initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $85.32 and $86.58, with an estimated average price of $86.06. The stock is now traded at around $85.160900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,775 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Barton Investment Management initiated holding in Blue Owl Capital Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.26 and $16.43, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $16.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Barton Investment Management sold out a holding in ICU Medical Inc. The sale prices were between $186.8 and $260, with an estimated average price of $209.59.

Barton Investment Management reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 99%. The sale prices were between $410450 and $438160, with an estimated average price of $422615. The stock is now traded at around $426091.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Barton Investment Management still held 10 shares as of 2021-09-30.