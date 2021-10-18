Logo
Retirement Planning Group Buys Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Smal

Author's Avatar
insider
Oct 18, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Retirement Planning Group (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October, Amazon.com Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Planning Group. As of 2021Q3, Retirement Planning Group owns 87 stocks with a total value of $880 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Retirement Planning Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+planning+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Retirement Planning Group
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,182,310 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 1,700,082 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 232,921 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,053,499 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87%
  5. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 689,345 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%
New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.76 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $80.55. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 109,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (JMIN)

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,270 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB)

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $54.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,971 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October (BOCT)

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $32.11 and $32.71, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $269.057000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,474 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $863.402200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.26%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3428.396400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 86.48%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 71.90%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 40.16%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $142.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2832.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG)

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.01%. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $155.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74.

Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.

Sold Out: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Retirement Planning Group reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.51%. The sale prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $137.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Retirement Planning Group still held 18,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Retirement Planning Group reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.45%. The sale prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Retirement Planning Group still held 7,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Retirement Planning Group reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 82.75%. The sale prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $176.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Retirement Planning Group still held 2,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Retirement Planning Group reduced to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 87.88%. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $140.554100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Retirement Planning Group still held 1,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Retirement Planning Group reduced to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 62.73%. The sale prices were between $117.17 and $126.62, with an estimated average price of $122.29. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Retirement Planning Group still held 8,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Retirement Planning Group. Also check out:

1. Retirement Planning Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Retirement Planning Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Retirement Planning Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Retirement Planning Group keeps buying
