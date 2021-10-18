Retirement Planning Group Buys Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Smal

New Purchases: BNDW, JMIN, FNDB, BOCT, PYPL, VZ, TSLA, SQ, CSCO, KR,

BNDW, JMIN, FNDB, BOCT, PYPL, VZ, TSLA, SQ, CSCO, KR, Added Positions: XT, SPMD, VWO, SCHB, GSLC, USMV, JQUA, BND, BNDX, SCHF, IQLT, MUB, AMZN, ABBV, MUNI, PG, JNJ, GOOGL, EVRG, SCHG, SCHV, BSV, ABT, JPM, VO, XOM,

XT, SPMD, VWO, SCHB, GSLC, USMV, JQUA, BND, BNDX, SCHF, IQLT, MUB, AMZN, ABBV, MUNI, PG, JNJ, GOOGL, EVRG, SCHG, SCHV, BSV, ABT, JPM, VO, XOM, Reduced Positions: QUAL, VCIT, VTV, VBR, FTEC, EMQQ, VGSH, ICSH, SCHA, SCHX, SCHZ, URTH, VTI, IVV, MSFT, JPST, VOOG, DVY, MDY, LRGF, VGIT, IEFA,

QUAL, VCIT, VTV, VBR, FTEC, EMQQ, VGSH, ICSH, SCHA, SCHX, SCHZ, URTH, VTI, IVV, MSFT, JPST, VOOG, DVY, MDY, LRGF, VGIT, IEFA, Sold Out: GOVT, GLD, CL, FDX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October, Amazon.com Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Retirement Planning Group. As of 2021Q3, Retirement Planning Group owns 87 stocks with a total value of $880 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Retirement Planning Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/retirement+planning+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 1,182,310 shares, 13.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% ISHARES TRUST (XT) - 1,700,082 shares, 12.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.93% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 232,921 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,053,499 shares, 10.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.87% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 689,345 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.48%

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $79.76 and $81.1, with an estimated average price of $80.55. The stock is now traded at around $79.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 109,904 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $36.02. The stock is now traded at around $36.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,270 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $54.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,971 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October. The purchase prices were between $32.11 and $32.71, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $33.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9. The stock is now traded at around $269.057000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,474 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1. The stock is now traded at around $863.402200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 37.26%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3428.396400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 361 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 86.48%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $108.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,606 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 71.90%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $160.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 40.16%. The purchase prices were between $135.24 and $145.68, with an estimated average price of $141.69. The stock is now traded at around $142.815000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 62.50%. The purchase prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2832.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.01%. The purchase prices were between $146.33 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $152.26. The stock is now traded at around $155.209900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,155 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $26.46 and $26.93, with an estimated average price of $26.74.

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $161.32 and $171.17, with an estimated average price of $167.4.

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73.

Retirement Planning Group sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $75.58 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $79.42.

Retirement Planning Group reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 50.51%. The sale prices were between $131.73 and $141.35, with an estimated average price of $137.12. The stock is now traded at around $137.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.29%. Retirement Planning Group still held 18,278 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group reduced to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.45%. The sale prices were between $94.24 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $95.12. The stock is now traded at around $93.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Retirement Planning Group still held 7,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group reduced to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF by 82.75%. The sale prices were between $162.03 and $175.05, with an estimated average price of $170.58. The stock is now traded at around $176.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Retirement Planning Group still held 2,075 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group reduced to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 87.88%. The sale prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $140.554100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.2%. Retirement Planning Group still held 1,747 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Retirement Planning Group reduced to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 62.73%. The sale prices were between $117.17 and $126.62, with an estimated average price of $122.29. The stock is now traded at around $124.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.19%. Retirement Planning Group still held 8,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.