ACT Advisors, LLC. Buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, JPMorgan International Growth ETF, sells VANGUARD BD IDX FD, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ACT Advisors, LLC.. As of 2021Q3, ACT Advisors, LLC. owns 32 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 188,676 shares, 25.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) - 631,482 shares, 22.56% of the total portfolio. New Position Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 217,741 shares, 12.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86% Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility And Inflation H (IVOL) - 445,342 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 90,649 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.8%

ACT Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $46.97. The stock is now traded at around $48.571200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 22.56%. The holding were 631,482 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ACT Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.55 and $43.18, with an estimated average price of $41.96. The stock is now traded at around $42.239000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 41,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ACT Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.83, with an estimated average price of $37.72. The stock is now traded at around $38.032800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 25,908 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ACT Advisors, LLC. initiated holding in JPMorgan International Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.5 and $83.2, with an estimated average price of $79.22. The stock is now traded at around $78.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,413 shares as of 2021-09-30.

ACT Advisors, LLC. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.19%. The purchase prices were between $218.54 and $233.63, with an estimated average price of $227.38. The stock is now traded at around $231.186300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 17,847 shares as of 2021-09-30.